What All Of Tom Brady's Exes Have Said About Him
Tom Brady was a heartthrob long before his thirst trap mirror selfie – you know what one we are talking about. Since stepping out on the NFL field, Brady has turned heads not just because of his incredible athletic skills but also because of his dashing looks. With a face like Brady's, it's not surprising he has had a handful of relationships and rumored romances as well. We're looking at you, Kim Kardashian! Over the years, Brady has dated the likes of actors, including Tara Reid, and supermodels like Layla Roberts. Of course, you're probably aware that the football star married a famous supermodel.
Brady tied the knot with Victoria's Secret angel Gisele Bündchen in 2009. Despite the red flags in their marriage, nobody could have expected them to call it quits, but after more than ten years of marriage, they split in October 2022. Bündchen explained on her Instagram Story, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," according to People.
Brady seemingly hasn't had much luck in the relationship department, but that doesn't mean he hasn't made a lasting impression. Several of his exes have reminisced about what it was like to be dating the former NFL player, and some have even been willing to spill the tea about the athlete to the public.
Gisele Bündchen wants well for Tom Brady
Tom Brady's most public relationship was with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. The two started dating in 2006, before tying the knot a couple years later. For 13 years, Brady and Bündchen seemed to be happily married, but as we all know, looks can be deceiving. In 2022, to the shock of many, the couple called it quits.
Now, divorces can get a little messy, and Brady and Bündchen's was no different, as rumors flew that the reason they split was because of the NFL star's devotion to football. However, the businesswoman confirmed that wasn't the case. Bündchen told Vanity Fair, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever." Her praise for her ex-husband didn't end there. She shared, "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."
Even though Bündchen wishes Brady well, it hasn't always been easy. During an interview with ABC News, she shared through tears, "It's definitely a time of, you know, a transition that had to take place, and it's not something that you — I don't think you wish for that, you know?" The two still face ups and downs but have tried their best to end their marriage cordially for their kids.
Tara Reid has shared backhanded compliments about Tom Brady
Long before his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady had a brief fling with "American Pie" star Tara Reid. The truth about Brady and Reid's relationship was that the two supposedly dated in 2002, but nothing seemed to be confirmed until Reid broke her silence years later. In 2014, she told the "Kyle and Jackie O" show (via People), "[We] have kissed. He's pretty good-looking." The actor's tease about her relationship with Brady was all she gave fans, but it seems she likes to rehash her romance with the former NFL star every now and then.
In 2023, she finally answered the question people had been dying to know for over two decades — did she date Brady? Well, she told Bustle she did. "It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We'd go to beer places and have fun and dance," she dished. Reid didn't seem to have a bad experience with the New England Patriots star, but as she talked about him some more, she started to give Brady backhanded compliments. She said, "He was cool. He's all skinny now. He's so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he's so cocky now." Reid's opinion about Brady may have changed over the years, but at least when she dated the football star, it was somewhat fun.
Bridget Moynahan has cleared up drama surrounding her relationship with Tom Brady
Besides Gisele Bündchenn, one of Tom Brady's more public relationships has been with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. The couple first met in 2004 and dated for nearly three years before calling it quits in 2006. However, this wouldn't be the last time they would see each other.
In early 2007, the "Blue Bloods" star discovered she was pregnant with the football player's baby. It was a bit of an awkward situation, considering Brady had just sparked his relationship with Bündchen. Still, the two exes welcomed the football star's near-twin, Jack, in 2007. Moynahan and Brady have remained close since, and the actor has even shut down rumored drama between her, Brady, and Bündchen.
Moynahan spoke about her relationship with Brady in 2011. "I never made a comment about Gisele or Tom publicly. I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis," she began, as noted by Today. "The media creates these dramas, and that's not what's happening in my life. My son has two loving parents. "Over the years, Moynahan has continued to talk about how she and Brady co-parent, even paying respect to the people who have come into Jack's life. She told People, "Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own."