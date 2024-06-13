What All Of Tom Brady's Exes Have Said About Him

Tom Brady was a heartthrob long before his thirst trap mirror selfie – you know what one we are talking about. Since stepping out on the NFL field, Brady has turned heads not just because of his incredible athletic skills but also because of his dashing looks. With a face like Brady's, it's not surprising he has had a handful of relationships and rumored romances as well. We're looking at you, Kim Kardashian! Over the years, Brady has dated the likes of actors, including Tara Reid, and supermodels like Layla Roberts. Of course, you're probably aware that the football star married a famous supermodel.

Brady tied the knot with Victoria's Secret angel Gisele Bündchen in 2009. Despite the red flags in their marriage, nobody could have expected them to call it quits, but after more than ten years of marriage, they split in October 2022. Bündchen explained on her Instagram Story, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," according to People.

Brady seemingly hasn't had much luck in the relationship department, but that doesn't mean he hasn't made a lasting impression. Several of his exes have reminisced about what it was like to be dating the former NFL player, and some have even been willing to spill the tea about the athlete to the public.