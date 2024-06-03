Lara Trump Gets Hit With Ruthless Kristi Noem Jokes After Photo Caption Fail

There's been significant chatter about whether Kristi Noem will score a seat on the Republican ticket as Donald Trump's running mate, but the Cricket controversy may have torpedoed her chances. Trump reacted to Noem's dog-killing scandal, and his comments could give some indication to his feelings about her character. "I think [Noem's] terrific. A couple of rough stories, there's no question about it," Trump said during an interview with Clay Travis and Buck Sexton in May 2024 (via The Hill). "And when explained — the dog story, people hear that and people from different parts of the country probably feel a bit differently ... She had a bad week."

However, there have been conflicting accounts regarding Trump's feelings about Noem's questionable actions. According to an earlier report by CNN, the former president had already shifted his focus to other potential VP candidates before Noem's streak of negative press. "He soured on her long before this," shared a source. As for why? Trump reportedly had qualms about some of Noem's choices, which weren't specified. While her chances of becoming the Republican VP pick were looking good for a brief moment, the overwhelmingly negative reaction to her book scandal certainly didn't help Noem's chances at a future in the White House. "It is totally disqualifying," added the source.