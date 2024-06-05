Celebs Who Can't Stand Joe Biden
Before becoming America's president in 2020, Joe Biden already had a distinguished political career under his belt. Only 29 when he was elected a U.S. senator, representing Delaware, he went on to serve in that office for an impressive 36 years. In 2008, Biden became America's 47th vice president, serving two terms under President Barack Obama before eventually becoming POTUS himself. In November 2024, voters are set to go to the polls in a deeply polarized race to determine whether Biden or Republican opponent Donald Trump will occupy the White House for the next four years.
While Biden clearly has his supporters, so too does he have his detractors — and they can tend to be extreme. Among this group are a variety of celebrities, uniformly supporters of Trump who regularly cast aspersions on Biden. While those complaints have been for a variety of reasons, one common thread has been his advanced age (82 in November 2024).
So, who are those famous folks who despise America's 46th president? Find out by continuing to read on for a look at the celebs who can't stand Joe Biden.
Kid Rock released an anti-Biden single
As a longtime supporter of Donald Trump, controversial singer and rapper Kid Rock has made no secret of his aversion to Joe Biden. That was evident in his 2022 single, "We the People," with its singalong chorus of "Let's go, Brandon!" a seemingly innocuous phrase that became Trump supporters' coded but hardly secret variation on "F*** Joe Biden!"
More specifically, "We the People" took aim at the Biden administration's policies aimed at mitigating deaths from COVID-19, targeting Dr. Anthony Fauci, then President Biden's chief medical advisor. "We the people in all we do reserve the right to scream, 'F*** you!'" Kid Rock sings at the start of the song. "Wear your mask. Take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill." Meanwhile, another lyric in the track seemed to offer a negative comparison to the media's reporting of Trump's response to the pandemic while he was president to the way that Biden was depicted. "COVID's near. It's coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down," he rapped. "Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it, and they call him racist."
While even the most hardcore Kid Rock fan would have to admit "We the People" is hardly among his finest work, the song nevertheless made an impact on the charts. As Billboard reported, the song hit No. 1 on its Digital Song Sales, Rock Digital Song Sales, and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts.
Lee Greenwood griped about Biden kicking him off of the National Endowment for the Arts
Country singer Lee Greenwood's patriotic anthem "God Bless the U.S.A." has been his most enduring single. The longtime Republican has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and performed the song at his presidential inauguration ceremony in 2017 (actually marking the fourth time he'd sung the song at the inauguration of a Republican president).
In 2008, then-President George W. Bush appointed Greenwood to the National Endowment for the Arts' National Council on the Arts. He remained a member until 2021 when President Joe Biden replaced him with Kamilah Forbes. Greenwood subsequently appeared on Fox News to complain about being ousted after 13 years — even though the appointment was only supposed to be for six. "So hearing now under the Biden administration and he's cleaned house and finally he's fired a patriot," griped Greenwood. "I was quite shocked to tell you the truth. I didn't get a phone call or letter. It was just an email."
In 2024, Greenwood was hit with backlash when he partnered with Trump to shill his "God Bless the U.S.A." Bibles, which boasted the addition of the text of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the lyrics to Greenwood's song — at a retail price of $60. Interviewed by Newsmax, Greenwood insisted that pushback was coming from Biden's supporters. "I think it's just from the Trump haters," Greenwood theorized.
Jon Voight has called for Biden's impeachment
With a distinguished Hollywood career spanning decades, Jon Voight was renowned for films such as "Midnight Cowboy" and the TV series "Ray Donovan" — to say nothing of his real-life role as Angelina Jolie's father. At a certain point, though, he came to be better known for his political affiliation after tweeting a slew of over-the-top videos supporting Donald Trump, including one declaring him to be "the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln." Voight's videos earned him a tweet of recognition from Trump himself, lauding the actor for both his best-known film roles and his support. "Also, LOVES THE USA!" Trump tweeted.
In 2022, Voight tweeted a video decrying the unsafe state of America, laying the blame at the feet of Joe Biden. "He has wronged this nation's glory," Voight solemnly declared. "He has taken down our morals, our true gift of the land of the free. He must be impeached ... Don't let this President Biden tear down every inch that was sacrificed with blood, sweat and tears for his dictation of lies."
Voight also had some choice words about Biden after Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in his so-called "hush money" trial. "We're giving permission for this sick president, Biden, to steal, cheat, lie, kill, and no one is paying the ultimate price for this?" he said in a video. "We must stop these animals."
Scott Baio accused Biden of being a plagiarizing Marxist
There was a time when former sitcom star Scott Baio was best known for playing Chachi in "Happy Days" and the titular character in "Charles in Charge." In recent years, though, he's emerged as a vocal critic of Joe Biden. In 2019, while in the midst of what was an ultimately successful campaign for president, Biden gave a speech in which he took a shot at Donald Trump's campaign catchphrase. "[Trump] says make America great again? Let's make America again," Biden said, reported Politico. Fox News criticized Biden, claiming that he ripped off that line from Michael Avenatti, the convicted felon who once served as a lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels.
Baio, however, begged to differ and claimed that Biden stole the phrase not from Avenatti but from him. When Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted Fox News' claim, Baio responded by taking ownership, insisting he'd used the phrase in a speech he'd given at the 2016 Republican National Convention. For proof, he tweeted a GIF of himself uttering those very words in his speech, adding, "Joe Biden is a plagiarizing fraud."
Baio also expressed his disdain for Biden when he refused to appear with several of his "Happy Days" co-stars in a reunion event to raise money for Biden's presidential bid. "I'm not on board, obviously, because I don't believe in socialism and Marxists," Baio said while appearing on Fox Business show "Mornings with Maria."
Ted Nugent compared 'soulless zombie' Biden to Adolf Hitler
Back in the 1970s, Ted Nugent was best known for his fiery guitar riffs. Lately, however, the right-wing rocker has become synonymous with COVID-19 conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric.
A vociferous supporter of Donald Trump, he's had some pretty incendiary things to say about Joe Biden. "There is an evil force controlling this mindless, soulless zombie named Joe Biden ..." he said during a 2022 edition of his series of "Nightly Nuge" YouTube videos after comparing him to Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and other notorious dictators. That observation, in fact, elaborated on some comments he'd made the previous year while appearing on "The Wild Initiative" podcast. "Because if you are on the side of Joe Biden, you're just plain a rotten human being," he said, as reported by Blabbermouth.
Nugent had more to say about Biden during a 2022 chat with Smashing Interviews when he confirmed his new song, "Come and Take It," was about the Second Amendment and that he'd sent a copy to the White House. "Of course, it is, because a political middle finger is way overdue, and a political middle finger has always been the impetus for the destruction of evil forces, corruption and criminality ... Joe Biden," he said.
Roseanne Barr's joking claim that Biden sexually assaulted her caused an uproar
In May 2023, a jury found Donald Trump to be liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll after a civil trial accusing him of defaming her. Comedian Roseanne Barr — best known for her groundbreaking TV sitcom "Roseanne" — thought that would be the hilarious starting point for an odd and not particularly funny sketch she filmed in New York City department store Bergdorf Goodman, where Carroll alleged she was sexually assaulted by Trump.
In the video that Barr shared on X (formerly Twitter), she feigned experiencing a flashback. "Right now I realized that 26 years ago, Joe Biden raped me in that dressing room in that shoe department where I changed my shoes," she said. Asked by her son if she was alright, she declared, "No, I'm not. I need to sue."
Barr was immediately hit with backlash over the sketch. "You are a horrible person for this vileness. Sexual assault is not a comedy skit," one X user tweeted, to which Barr responded by saying that she would never mock the victim of sexual assault. "I was talking about E. Jean Carroll," she wrote, clearly parroting Trump's assertion that Carroll was lying. "This isn't even comedy. Why would you post this?" read another tweet, while a different person added, "I find this vile. Rape is not funny and using President Joe Biden in this is just beyond the pale. What makes a person go this low?"
Dean Cain said Biden isn't fit to be president
Once known for starring alongside future "Desperate Housewives" star Teri Hatcher in "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," Dean Cain wound up reinventing himself as a conservative pundit, more frequently seen on right-wing news outlets than as an actor in scripted TV series. He's also displayed a tendency to insult Biden on social media, calling him an "idiot" in one tweet, telling him he was "full of s***" in another, and then tweeting Biden to share his opinion of how his presidency was going. "You're running America into the ground," Cain declared.
Cain also addressed Biden's age during an appearance on British news network GBNews when he was asked whether he felt Biden was fit to be America's president. "I don't think so. I didn't feel he was fit to begin with ... Everybody knows he's old and he's senile," Cain said. "I don't think he is fit for it," he added, sharing his belief that Biden was merely a "figurehead" who was being controlled by a "cabal" of "puppet masters" who were "pulling the strings" behind the scenes.
Dukes of Hazzard alum John Schneider was investigated by Secret Service after calling for Biden's execution
One of television's hottest hunks of the 1970s for playing Bo Duke on "The Dukes of Hazzard," John Schneider eventually became known as a staunch conservative. Appearing on Fox Business series "Varney & Company" in 2021, he revealed that he'd pretty much cut ties with mainstream Hollywood in the mid-2000s to focus on creating his own projects, which reflected his conservative views and eschewed what he perceived as Hollywood's liberalism.
In late 2023, however, Schneider pushed his antipathy for Joe Biden way too far when he served up a chilling response to one of the president's tweets. "My President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hanged," Schneider tweeted (that post was later deleted, but not before Deadline captured a screengrab). According to the outlet, that tweet was enough for the Secret Service to open an investigation. "We look at all threats against our protectees and, due to intent, this falls under the definition of a threat," a representative told Deadline.
Schneider then issued a statement to insist that his tweet, which unequivocally called for Biden's execution, had somehow been misinterpreted. "I neither said nor implied any such thing ... I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president," he stated, followed by some vague comments about Biden's unspecified corruption.
Former Hercules star Kevin Sorbo has frequently dissed Biden
Kevin Sorbo once starred in "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," a spin-off of 1990s phenom "Xena: Warrior Princess." These days, Sorbo is more of a right-wing culture warrior than anything else, something he demonstrated when he appeared on Newsmax to criticize Joe Biden for not mentioning Jesus in his address during the National Christmas Tree lighting. "We're past hiding any of the hypocrisy that this president and his staff have to say," Sorbo said.
While Sorbo and "Xena" star Lucy Lawless have frequently clashed on social media over their differing political views, Sorbo also wound up scuffling with Chrissy Teigen over some remarks he tweeted about Joe Biden. In the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election, Sorbo expressed his skepticism that Biden was leading in the polls, based on the flags he saw promoting Donald Trump. "I never see people driving around with Biden flags, someone want to explain how this guy who couldn't fill a high school auditorium is leading currently?" he tweeted. Teigen, who has since shuttered her X account, took Sorbo to school. "Because we know how stupid it f***in looks lmao," she replied, as reported by Metro.
More recently, Sorbo blamed Biden for the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Palestine conflict. "A vote for Biden is a vote for war," he tweeted. Ukraine, Russia, Israel, Palestine. If you vote for Biden you're supporting all of it."
Randy Quaid was 'appalled' by Biden's remarks about Texas
Over the past two decades or so, Randy Quaid has transformed from respected Hollywood actor to an oft-arrested conspiracy theorist on the run from "Hollywood Star Whackers" an alleged group of individuals with a secret agenda to murder celebrities.
In recent years, Quaid has become a staunch critic of Joe Biden and was particularly riled up by comments that Joe Biden made in 2021 describing the decision of Texas and Mississippi to fully reopen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as "Neanderthal thinking." Quaid responded in a tongue-in-cheek tweet, writing, "As a native Texan I am appalled our president has called me a Neanderthal. 23AndMe has verified that I have NO Neanderthal ancestry gene in my genetic code. This is not to say Neanderthal lives don't matter, just sayin' a lot of us Texans have grounds for a class action suit."
Interestingly, Quaid's brother, fellow actor Dennis Quaid, is likewise no fan of Biden. During a 2024 appearance on "Piers Morgan Tonight," he revealed that Trump had his vote in the upcoming presidential elections, pointing to his perception that Biden wasn't actually running his own administration. "I don't feel he's there," said Quaid. "I feel that he says things to get votes, not that he truly believes them."
Apparent QAnon believer Jim Caviezel had some pithy words about Biden
Jim Caviezel came to fame in an iconic role, playing the title role in Mel Gibson's controversial blockbuster "The Passion of the Christ," before making his mark on television in several seasons of CBS procedural drama "Person of Interest." In 2023, he starred in the independently produced feature "Sound of Freedom," which focused on combating child sex trafficking. The film came to be embraced by adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, who believe Donald Trump is spearheading a battle to eradicate a global child-trafficking ring run by global elites (in between rounds of golf, of course).
While the film's director has insisted that "Sound of Freedom" isn't a QAnon movie, Caviezel didn't exactly aid that argument when he appeared on "Fox and Friends" and declared, "We got to start with Donald Trump. He's got to be in there because he's going to go after the traffickers." While appearing virtually at a political event (via CNN), Caviezel shared his belief in the thoroughly debunked QAnon conspiracy theory that children are being murdered to harvest the adrenochrome from their pituitary glands.
That belief was likely behind some comments he made about a video in which Joe Biden playfully puts his mouth on a toddler's shoulder and pretends to nibble. "I would have pushed him off real quick," Caviezel defiantly declared while appearing on "The Benny Show." "Secret Service would have had to tackle me because I would have popped him."
OG Buffy the Vampire Slayer Kristy Swanson made some spurious claims about Biden
Kristy Swanson shot to fame by starring in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" — but had the misfortune of playing the titular slayer not in the beloved, critically acclaimed TV series, but in the flop feature film that preceded it. Swanson has recently gained a different level of celebrity for promoting her right-wing views, leading her to regularly disparage and demonize Joe Biden. That viewpoint was crystallized in a 2021 tweet, reading, "Somebody needs to tell Joe Biden that as President of The United States of America, it is his 'patriotic duty' to speak the truth."
The following year, she echoed the opinion of erstwhile Hercules Kevin Sorbo when she issued a tweet that equated support at the ballot box to flags and signage. "They claim — '81 million votes for Biden,' and there still isn't one yard sign, flag, bumper sticker, t-shirt or hat anywhere to be found across this entire Country," she wrote.
Swanson also mentioned Biden when she expressed her belief that the COVID-19 vaccine wasn't safe and shared her skepticism that Biden had actually been vaccinated. "If Joe Biden has a history of heart arrhythmias and brain aneurysms, why would he and his doctors have ever risked him getting vaxed and boosted (aka) the clot shot?" she tweeted.