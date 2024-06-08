Inside Reba McEntire's Incredibly Lavish Life

Considering how long Reba McEntire has been in the entertainment industry, it's no wonder she's super rich and lives a lavish life. Some outlets peg McEntire's net worth at a whopping $95 million. Her country music career didn't have a glamorous beginning but McEntire went on to become a multi-award-winning singer and star in the eponymous sitcom "Reba" for six years. The powerhouse vocalist didn't just stop there. McEntire acted in the CBS show "Young Sheldon" and is one of the judges for "The Voice." The "Forever Love" singer shared on Masterclass, "Work ethic — it started years ago when I was growing up on an 8,000-acre cattle ranch. Work ethic and professionalism go hand in hand. If you work hard, if you really work hard and set your mind on something, you're going to be successful."

But McEntire isn't all work and no play. She spends her hard-earned money on glamorous vacations and some well-deserved self-care. The "Fancy" singer also doesn't skimp on fashion and can be seen in high-end designer pieces while critiquing singers on "The Voice" or on the red carpet. With McEntire's cushy bank account, she certainly can afford to do so!