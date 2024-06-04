Aaron Carter's Autopsy Report Has Some Disturbing Details

A month after Aaron Carter's autopsy was released, Jane Carter took to Facebook to post photos from the bathroom where her son's body was discovered. "Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter," she wrote in the since-deleted post (via Page Six). Jane claimed authorities were not investigating the case thoroughly due to her son's past substance abuse issues, and that he "had a lot of death threats."

As mentioned, Aaron had a troubled past with substance abuse issues. Just two months prior to his death, he had checked himself into a rehab facility after losing custody of his son Prince Carter. "I haven't had any relapses or anything like that, it's just triggers are big right now for me," the "Summertime" singer told the U.S. Sun in September 2022. However, his ex-fiancée didn't believe Aaron's overdose was his fault.

Since Aaron's death, Melanie Martin not only raised their son, but filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her ex-fiancé's doctors and pharmacies. The suit filed in October 2023 claimed there was no medical reason for doctors to prescribe Aaron hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam, per People. Martin's suit also claimed that both doctors and pharmacies were aware of Aaron's mental health struggles and should not have administered the meds. Martin continued to beat the drum to raise awareness for "overprescribed narcotics," as she made an Instagram post dedicated to the father of her son on April 5, 2024. "This never should have happened," she wrote about Aaron's passing.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).