Aaron Carter's Autopsy Report Has Some Disturbing Details
This article includes discussion of substance abuse.
Certain members of Aaron Carter's family did not agree with the reported cause of the singer's tragic passing. Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, broke her silence on his death only two days after his body was found. Martin called it "the worst day of my life" in a statement to People on November 7, 2022. A few months later, his mother Jane Carter, and Martin told TMZ in January 2023 that they believed there may have been foul play. According to Martin and Jane, the coroner originally told them that even though Aaron was found in a bathtub, there was no water in his lungs. His ex-fiancée also said that there was a text thread in Aaron's phone with someone — likely a drug dealer — who he owed $800.
Not long after Martin and Jane voiced their concerns, new details about Aaron Carter's death came to light as the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released an official report in April 2023. The autopsy revealed that Aaron died from an accidental drowning, per TMZ. The medical examiner also found generic Xanax in the singer's system, and there were multiple cans of compressed air in his bathroom. However, both Aaron's ex-fiancée and his mother were not satisfied with the findings. "I don't understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions," Martin said. The official autopsy report was not going to be the end of the matter for Carter's family.
Melanie Martin filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Aaron Carter's doctors
A month after Aaron Carter's autopsy was released, Jane Carter took to Facebook to post photos from the bathroom where her son's body was discovered. "Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter," she wrote in the since-deleted post (via Page Six). Jane claimed authorities were not investigating the case thoroughly due to her son's past substance abuse issues, and that he "had a lot of death threats."
As mentioned, Aaron had a troubled past with substance abuse issues. Just two months prior to his death, he had checked himself into a rehab facility after losing custody of his son Prince Carter. "I haven't had any relapses or anything like that, it's just triggers are big right now for me," the "Summertime" singer told the U.S. Sun in September 2022. However, his ex-fiancée didn't believe Aaron's overdose was his fault.
Since Aaron's death, Melanie Martin not only raised their son, but filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her ex-fiancé's doctors and pharmacies. The suit filed in October 2023 claimed there was no medical reason for doctors to prescribe Aaron hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam, per People. Martin's suit also claimed that both doctors and pharmacies were aware of Aaron's mental health struggles and should not have administered the meds. Martin continued to beat the drum to raise awareness for "overprescribed narcotics," as she made an Instagram post dedicated to the father of her son on April 5, 2024. "This never should have happened," she wrote about Aaron's passing.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).