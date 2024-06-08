The Stunning Transformation Of TikToker Brooke Monk

Social media star Brooke Monk launched to fame seemingly overnight after a video of hers went viral in 2019, right after she made her TikTok debut. Her popularity exploded and now the influencer is now one of the biggest names on TikTok and beyond. As of early June 2024, Monk has just under 33 million followers on her main TikTok account, nearly 11 million on her spam TikTok, about 6.5 million on YouTube, 5.4 million on Instagram, and 3.4 million on Snapchat. Her following, as are her earnings, is why Monk first appeared on Forbes' "Top Creators" list in 2023, is huge. At only 21 years old, the creator is already a multi-millionaire, and she shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Though she has had to deal with some haters who question her Christian identity, because of how she styles herself — and a bathing suit collaboration she did — Monk is a well-liked creator without any major scandals. Her social media content is largely comedic, with her early stuff featuring skits and vlogs about teenage life and typical high school topics (even though she never went to a typical high school herself). In addition to comedy, Monk posted (and still does post) a lot of lip sync, dances, and makeup videos. She also makes couples content with her boyfriend, creator Sam Dezz, who is especially present on Monk's YouTube. Keep reading below for the stunning transformation of TikToker Brooke Monk.