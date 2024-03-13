The Untold Truth Of Nikita Dragun

Love her or hate her, it is hard to argue that Nikita Dragun hasn't had a hugely successful career for a social media star. The controversial influencer has many haters, but also legions of devoted fans who refer to her as "Mother of Draguns" and have followed her life for a decade. Dragun began her social media career on YouTube, where she maintains over 3 million subscribers despite her content now been posted to other platforms. As of March 2024, she has 14.3 million people following her on TikTok, 8.5 million following on Instagram, and just under 3 million subscribing on Snapchat. Dragun has proven that she can draw eyeballs to her, even when the owners of said eyeballs are not exactly on her side.

Dragun has been critiqued for many things — from blackfishing to maskless partying during quarantine — but she has also put herself out there in a way few influencers have. As arguably the most visible transgender influencer online, Dragun has done wonders in terms of educating the public about things like hormone shots, bathroom discrimination, and the perils of dating for trans women. She has also been vocal about her mental illness, her familial relationships, and pretty much everything else in her personal life. While her career has had many highs — the initial success of her company Dragun Beauty, for example — it has also had many lows, mostly due to Dragun's "all press is good press" attitude and self-created scandals. Here is the untold truth of the provocative but never boring Nikita Dragun.