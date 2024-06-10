The Biggest Rumors About The Olsen Twins

Long before "Fuller House" started streaming on Netflix, rumors circulated that Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen did not get along with their former castmates. In September 2012, John Stamos uploaded photos from a reunion of the "Full House" cast to Facebook. The main cast were all there including Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Lori Loughlin, but the Olsen twins were noticeably absent. Fans were hung up on the Olsens not joining the reunion. Earlier that year, the "New York Minute" actors had announced they were finished with acting. "But if I ever get back in [to Hollywood], it's not going to be as an actress," Ashley told Elle UK in a joint interview with her sister (via the Huffington Post). "[It] just felt right to move away," Mary-Kate added. The retirement still did not explain why the Olsens skipped the reunion.

A few years later, when "Fuller House" was announced, tensions arose between the Olsens and some of their former co-workers. Even Lori Loughlin took a shady dig at Mary-Kate and Ashley for sitting out of the reboot. Later, the show's executive producer, Bob Boyett, cleared the air on why Mary-Kate and Ashley decided to not reprise their role as Michelle Tanner, and it had nothing to do with past vendettas. "Ashley said, 'I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don't feel comfortable acting,'" Boyett told People in January 2016. Even with that clarification, there were still rumors that the Olsens had major issues with a castmate.