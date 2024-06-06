How Stormy Daniels Is Using Her Trump Trial Fame To Boost Her Controversial Career

Stormy Daniels is a sharp-witted practitioner of the ancient art of eviscerating Twitter trolls on Donald Trump's old turf. He's also a frequent target of her clever clapbacks. "Stormy Daniels is a parasite that would sell anything for a dollar," wrote one of her detractors. Daniels fired back, "Not true. I wouldn't sell Bibles." This was likely a reference to Trump's custom "God Bless The USA" Bibles, which he sells for $60 a pop. Daniels further proved that she might be better at doing crowd work than viral TikTok comedian Matt Rife when another hater tweeted, "Michael Cohen and @StormyDaniels aka THE HUMAN TOILET are their star witnesses." She replied, "Exactly! Making me the best person to flush the orange turd down."

Daniels first embarked on a comedy tour in 2019. Per The Guardian, her material included a joke about her new career. "I never said I wanted to do standup," she told the audience at an NYC comedy club. "Clearly I do my best work lying down."

Daniels later told The Guardian that she decided to give comedy a shot while penning her memoir, "Full Disclosure." She wanted to include some humorous stories about her life in the book, but they didn't fit with the tone that her publisher wanted. So, her titter-inducing tales became a comedy routine instead. Daniels also revealed that she writes many of her jokes for the reality dating show she hosts, "For the Love of DILFs."