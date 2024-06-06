Diamond Pro Tells Us Price Tag On Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding Ring From Jake Bongiovi

Just over a year after Millie Bobby Brown announced her shocking engagement to actor Jake Bongiovi, the couple officially tied the knot in a small, private gathering consisting of their closest friends and family. "Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend," shared a source, who also revealed they're planning a larger, more formal bash in the U.S. later in the year, with The Sun. And while it's clear that the details of their larger, presumably more intricate, ceremony will surely knock us off our feet, we're a little distracted over the fact that Bongiovi has upgraded Brown's engagement ring, estimated to be worth as much as $150,000, with a stunning wedding band.

The "Stranger Things" and "Damsel" starlet recently blinded her followers with the gorgeous rock while filming a fun Instagram beauty tutorial featuring her pimple patch line, Florence By Mills. During the clip, Brown failed to directly mention her ring (or anything at all in the voiceless video), but the beautiful sparkler on her ring finger definitely did plenty of talking all on its own! And while it's clear that the wedding ring is worth an arm, a leg, and maybe even a few fingers and toes, Nicki Swift consulted with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to get his expert opinion on its cost. The verdict? Well, it's a good thing Bongiovi is the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi — who is worth more than you think – as that sparkler is estimated to have cost five figures.