Diamond Pro Tells Us Price Tag On Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding Ring From Jake Bongiovi
Just over a year after Millie Bobby Brown announced her shocking engagement to actor Jake Bongiovi, the couple officially tied the knot in a small, private gathering consisting of their closest friends and family. "Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend," shared a source, who also revealed they're planning a larger, more formal bash in the U.S. later in the year, with The Sun. And while it's clear that the details of their larger, presumably more intricate, ceremony will surely knock us off our feet, we're a little distracted over the fact that Bongiovi has upgraded Brown's engagement ring, estimated to be worth as much as $150,000, with a stunning wedding band.
The "Stranger Things" and "Damsel" starlet recently blinded her followers with the gorgeous rock while filming a fun Instagram beauty tutorial featuring her pimple patch line, Florence By Mills. During the clip, Brown failed to directly mention her ring (or anything at all in the voiceless video), but the beautiful sparkler on her ring finger definitely did plenty of talking all on its own! And while it's clear that the wedding ring is worth an arm, a leg, and maybe even a few fingers and toes, Nicki Swift consulted with Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to get his expert opinion on its cost. The verdict? Well, it's a good thing Bongiovi is the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi — who is worth more than you think – as that sparkler is estimated to have cost five figures.
Millie Bobby Brown's wedding band is worth a pretty penny
Jake Bongiovi has great, expensive taste in diamonds!
According to diamond aficionado Mike Fried, Millie Bobby Brown's wedding band "is a stunning pavé eternity band with diamonds wrapping around her entire finger." He continued, "The band complements an identical band of diamonds on her engagement ring, making the two a perfect fit." Fried complimented the band for adding sparkle to her ring and drawing out the "large center diamond, a 5-carat cushion cut." As for the cost of this gorgeous ring? "I'd estimate the value of her wedding band to be $20,000," added Fried. "The pairing is exquisite, classic, and true to Millie's personal style." If the previous estimates about Brown's engagement ring are correct, then that brings the total to $170,000. Just — sigh.
Blindingly gorgeous rings aside, everyone knows that a happy wedding and marriage are the real blessings in this romantic fairytale. According to Brown's father-in-law, Jon Bon Jovi, the wedding was everything they wished for! During an appearance on "BBC The One," the rocker gushed about the newlyweds' big day. "They're great, they're absolutely fantastic," said Jovi. "It was a small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous. And Jake is as happy as can be. And yes, it's true." Okay, now we have to know if he performed!