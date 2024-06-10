Zara Tindall And Meghan Markle's Supposed Falling Out, Explained

Meghan Markle used to be close with Zara Tindall, the late Queen Elizabeth II's second eldest grandchild. During the Duchess of Sussex's brief time in the higher ranks of the royal family, she and Zara, who also makes money on her own terms as a non-working royal, were reportedly once cordial acquaintances who often supported each other publicly. Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, were among the many guests who attended Meghan's lavish May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Further proving her dedication to supporting the happy couple, Zara attended the media spectacle when she was over eight months pregnant! Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the christening for Zara and Mike's daughter Lena, who was born in June.

According to Hello! magazine, the ceremony took place at St. Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire, in March 2019. The Tindalls also bestowed Harry with the special title of Lena's godfather. Even sweeter, Meghan and Zara almost got to enjoy their pregnancies at the same time. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her oldest child, Archie, in May, and was therefore nearing her due date during the christening. Sadly, no photos emerged of the two women together. And, unfortunately, their relationship seems to have shifted downwards since.