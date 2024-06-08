Lone Shot Of Prince William Without Kate Middleton At Royal Wedding Paints Heartbreaking Picture

A lone shot of William, Prince of Wales, without Catherine, Princess of Wales, at Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster's wedding to Olivia Henson painted a heartbreaking picture. However, William still carries Kate in his heart wherever he goes, and he's confident she's on the road to recovery. "I was going to ask you, is your wife getting any better?" a concerned veteran asked William during a D-Day memorial event on June 5. "Yes, she's getting better, yeah," he replied. "She would've loved to be here today."

William also shared stories about how Kate's grandmother, Valerie Middleton, and her twin sister, Mary, played an integral part in the war effort. He told a woman who had served as a codebreaker at Bletchley that Valerie and Mary had done the same job, deciphering the German Enigma machine that ultimately helped Britain and its allies win World War II. "My wife's grandmother did the same sort of thing as you. Catherine only found out at the end of her life," he revealed, according to LBC.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Kate is focused on her recovery and has "turned a corner." "It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better," a friend told Vanity Fair. "It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her — William, her parents, and her sister and brother."