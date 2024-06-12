The Tragic Truth About Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy's Health Issues

In April 2017, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, had their second child together. Billy's birth turned their world upside-down. Their son was born with a congenital heart defect known as tetralogy of Fallot (FOT) with pulmonary atresia. Billy has undergone three open-heart surgeries but is thankfully doing well. That's partly thanks to the quality of care he received. Kimmel knows he's lucky to have been able to afford the expensive treatments, and Billy motivated the talk show host to use his voice to fight for healthcare access.

But Kimmel knows that political action takes time. So, in the meantime, he has become involved in several medical-related causes, encouraging his followers to donate to institutions that seek to find a cure for different diseases. In September 2023, he and his family supported Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "Today our family sold lemonade in memory of Alex and her courageous fight against childhood cancer," he wrote in an Instagram post.

In November 2021, Kimmel also paid tribute to a colleague who had died from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ASL) by asking people to contribute. "Please make a donation to help the brilliant women and men working to end this dreadful disease," he wrote on Instagram. Kimmel rarely celebrates Billy's birthdays without pointing out he wouldn't be here without costly medical interventions. "Please support families who need medical care," he captioned the April 2022 Instagram post. Billy's journey has been far from easy, but Kimmel hopes it won't have been in vain.