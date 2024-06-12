Strange Things About Joy Behar's Marriage To Steve Janowitz

Joy Behar has been with Steve Janowitz since the early '80s but they only tied the knot in 2011. Despite its longevity, there are plenty of strange things about their relationship. Those include the reasons Behar waited so long to get married. For one, the talk show host had no interest in joining another family. "I waited until all the parents were dead ... 'Cause marriage is mostly about in-laws, I find. They always want you to visit them and come for lasagna" she said on "Rachael Ray" a few months after their wedding (via People).

She also had another more morbid — and practical — motivation: she needed someone to make medical decisions for her later in life. For most of their relationship, Behar actually considered herself to be single. She met him a year after her divorce was finalized and had no intentions to jump into a serious romance so soon. "I met Steve in 1982, basically in 2002 we moved in, so that was 20 years single — loved it!" she said in a December 2022 episode of "The View" (via The U.S. Sun).

However, these are far from the only weird aspects of her marriage to Janowitz, who's a retired school teacher. From their age gap to her doubts about marrying him and breaking off a previous engagement, Behar and Janowitz have been an unusual pair from the moment they laid eyes on each other. (Spoiler alert: He was in his birthday suit.) Thanks to "The View," we've gotten good insight into the marriage.