What Is Hunter Biden's Controversial Ex Hallie Doing Now?
Hallie Biden's ties to the Biden family, led by President Joe Biden, didn't end with the untimely death of her husband, Beau Biden, who succumbed to brain cancer in 2015. Prior to Beau's death, the spouses started a family and had two children: Natalie and Robert Biden. However, Hallie eventually became romantically entangled with Beau's brother, Hunter Biden, after his passing. This resulted in a weird, highly scrutinized Biden family love triangle, which also affected Hunter's then-wife, Kathleen Buhle. Despite the public backlash, Hallie and Hunter initially put on a united front by releasing joint statements and attempting to normalize their short-lived relationship.
During an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning," Hunter addressed his controversial relationship with his late brother's widow. "I think people were confused by it," he shared. "I understand that. I mean, I really do. To me, it's not something that is difficult to explain." According to Hunter, Beau's death brought them together. "Because it came out of a real overwhelming grief that we both shared," he continued. "And we were together, and trying to do the right thing. And that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost." Despite the extraordinarily heartbreaking circumstances, Hunter's romance with Hallie failed to go the distance and fizzled out sometime in 2019.
With both Biden romances in her rearview mirror, here's what Hallie is doing now.
Hallie testified during Hunter Biden's trial
Hallie Biden hasn't been involved with a member of the Biden family in several years. However, she can't seem to escape the shadow and public scrutiny of the first family.
Hallie was recently thrust back into the spotlight after testifying during Hunter Biden's felony gun trial. Hunter is facing three felony charges related to a 2018 gun purchase, which hinge on, among other things, whether he willingly obtained the firearm while actively addicted to substances. During her time on the witness stand, Hallie admitted to finding and disposing of the gun at the center of the case, a Colt Cobra .38 handgun. "I panicked," Hallie explained, according to AP. "I realize it was a stupid idea now. But I was panicking," added Hallie, who claimed she was concerned about not only Hunter's safety but also that of her kids'.
Hallie also opened up about Hunter's documented history of substance use, revealing that she'd broached the topic of drug use after finding crack cocaine in her home. Unfortunately, she also revealed that Hunter's substance use eventually inspired her own. "It was a terrible experience that I went through and I'm embarrassed and ashamed, and I regret that period of my life," said Hallie, who also admitted to using the drug.
Hallie Biden has gotten remarried
Hallie Biden has found a new love in her husband, John Hopkins Anning. If you weren't aware, Anning is a successful financial broker who fathered three children during his previous marriage to Katie Zicka, which ran from 1997 until 2013, when Zicka elected to end their union. According to a report by Page Six, Hallie and Anning, who reportedly kicked off their relationship around 2021, filed for a marriage license a few days before Hallie was set to testify against Hunter Biden. Unfortunately, the couple's first public appearance aligned perfectly with Hunter's criminal trial.
While speaking with NBC News, Anning spoke openly about the inconvenient timing of the trial. "It's not a great way to start to the honeymoon," said Anning, who also revealed that Hunter's trial was wearing on his bride. Despite the less-than-ideal circumstances circling their marriage, which has so far been defined by a lack of time to pursue a real honeymoon, it appears that Anning holds great affection for his new wife. And vice versa! According to the outlet's report, the newlyweds exchanged romantic pleasantries inside of the courtroom. Anning also kept watch of Hallie's purse inside the courtroom, adding a hint of sweetness to the otherwise stressful start to their new lives together.