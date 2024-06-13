What Is Hunter Biden's Controversial Ex Hallie Doing Now?

Hallie Biden's ties to the Biden family, led by President Joe Biden, didn't end with the untimely death of her husband, Beau Biden, who succumbed to brain cancer in 2015. Prior to Beau's death, the spouses started a family and had two children: Natalie and Robert Biden. However, Hallie eventually became romantically entangled with Beau's brother, Hunter Biden, after his passing. This resulted in a weird, highly scrutinized Biden family love triangle, which also affected Hunter's then-wife, Kathleen Buhle. Despite the public backlash, Hallie and Hunter initially put on a united front by releasing joint statements and attempting to normalize their short-lived relationship.

During an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning," Hunter addressed his controversial relationship with his late brother's widow. "I think people were confused by it," he shared. "I understand that. I mean, I really do. To me, it's not something that is difficult to explain." According to Hunter, Beau's death brought them together. "Because it came out of a real overwhelming grief that we both shared," he continued. "And we were together, and trying to do the right thing. And that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost." Despite the extraordinarily heartbreaking circumstances, Hunter's romance with Hallie failed to go the distance and fizzled out sometime in 2019.

With both Biden romances in her rearview mirror, here's what Hallie is doing now.