Olivia Dunne's Flirty Collab With Travis Kelce May Have Started War With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce may call Taylor Swift his "significant other" but that has not stopped fans from wondering about their relationship status. Swifties were thrown into a tizzy when Olivia Dunne uploaded a clip with Kelce to TikTok and Instagram to promote Accelerator Active Energy drinks. Using audio from "I Think You Should Leave" Kelce mouthed, "I feel like you're just here for the zipline." As a nod to the tight end's pop star girlfriend, Dunne added the text "I feel like you're just here for concert tickets," and even dropped "#taylorswift" in the caption which brought out all the singer's fans.

Swifties became defensive on behalf of the "Cruel Summer" artist. "Taylor is stronger than me, if this was my man, the song would be out tomorrow," one wrote on Instagram. "I thought taylor swift said no photos with other women????" another added. Meanwhile, several fans pointed out that the NFL star and gymnast both do not follow Swift on Instagram.

The video came about because Kelce is an investor in Accelerator, and Dunne is a brand ambassador. A few days earlier, the Kansas City Chiefs player heaped praise on Dunne. "I got Livvy Dunne in the building, LSU gymnast, absolutely just an awesome person," he said on "Good Morning America" on June 6, while discussing the brand. Even though it was a brand collab, multiple fans believed that not only would Swift be jealous but so would Dunne's boyfriend, MLB pitcher Paul Skenes.