Caitlin Clark's Olympics Snub Just Took A Major Turn

After getting drafted by the WNBA as the first pick for the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark's pro basketball career is on the rise despite some obstacles, which is why it came as a surprise when she was reportedly snubbed by the Olympics team. As reported by The Athletic, the 2024 Summer Olympics women's basketball team includes notable names such as Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu. Clark's name was not listed in the 12-player roster but the former Iowa Hawkeyes player had no hard feelings. "Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives me something to work for; it's a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years comes back around, I can be there," she stated, per ESPN.

Clark may not have to wait four years after all. As reported by Shams Charania on Run It Back, the guard has been put on the alternates list as a favorite, along with the Connecticut Sun's Brionna Jones. An X user, formerly Twitter, responded, "I like Clark but putting her on that viper olympic team could break her for good. The other players have knocked her around for weeks. Time for rest. No one will watch without her there just like previous years." However, others had a different viewpoint and many argued that leaving Clark off the main roster was a big mistake for the Olympics basketball team.