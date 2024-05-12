The Tragic Truth About Brittney Griner

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Brittney Griner is no stranger to trauma, and she would experience a tragedy on the world stage that very few can imagine. In February 2022, the WNBA star was detained and charged in Russia after customs officers at the Moscow airport found hashish oil in her luggage. In August 2022, she received a nine-year prison sentence for drug trafficking, which sparked condemnation from President Joe Biden. In her 2024 memoir, "Coming Home," (via NBC News) Griner accused the Russian government of using her as a political weapon against the U.S. ahead of Vladimir Putin's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

During her detainment, the Phoenix Mercury center slept on a blood-stained mattress and was denied access to toilet paper or soap. "That was the moment where I just felt less than a human," she told ABC News' Robin Roberts. Brittney Griner was freed from the Russian prison in December 2023, when the Putin administration agreed to release her in exchange for the arms dealer Viktor Bout. But Griner's life in prison had repercussions on her mental health well beyond the 10 months she was detained.

After returning home and to the basketball courts, she continued to struggle before taking time off to care for her mental well-being. Griner's life circumstances have long tested her fortitude. Her first marriage collapsed amid a scandal. Her LGBTQ+ identity, height, and body shape made her a target for bullies at school. Growing up, her sexuality was also an issue at home. While Griner found acceptance in basketball and went on to create a healthy marriage, she has endured a lot.