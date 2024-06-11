Bradley Cooper's New Beard Is Nightmare Fuel (Run, Gigi!)

Bradley Cooper debuted a new style that had people scratching their heads as he was spotted sporting a peculiar beard. The "Maestro" star was photographed out in New York City on June 10, 2024, and he had a bald patch on the chin section of his beard — basically a reserve soul patch. His sideburns and cheeks still had full facial hair, but he had shaved under his bottom lip. When snaps of Cooper's unusual facial hair circulated fans expressed their dismay. "Oh no baby what is you doing???" one X, formerly Twitter user, said about the ill-advised look. "Mid-life crisis I would think?" another speculated.

Part of what made the beard so befuddling was that only days earlier Cooper had been photographed with full luscious facial hair while on a date with Gigi Hadid. The pair went to trendy restaurant Forgione with a group of friends on June 5, and reportedly packed on the PDA while at dinner, per Page Six. Even though Bradley Cooper had snubbed Gigi Hadid as his date to the 2024 Oscars, the couple had been growing closer. "Gigi and Bradley's relationship is serious and they have already spoken about their future together and next steps," a source told Entertainment Tonight in February.

At the time of publication, it was unknown if Hadid had seen her beau's unique facial hair, or if she approved of the look. The beard may not have been Cooper's choice, and could have been for an upcoming role.