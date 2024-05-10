5 Times Bradley Cooper's Street Style Left Us Scratching Our Heads

Bradley Cooper is usually impeccably dressed. Whether he's sweeping award show categories or living out his rockstar dreams onstage with Lady Gaga, he's one of the few actors who really knows his way around a three-piece tuxedo. Therefore, we're not surprised that the "Maestro" star is praised for his fashion around Hollywood and beyond. For example, Cooper's been honored by both GQ as a style inspiration for fashionably adept men. Esquire also lauded Cooper, a father of one, for inspiring other fathers to up their fashion game. Given how difficult it is to make trips to piano recitals or sports tournaments look cool, you know this is an impressive feat.

So why is Cooper's ultra-casual street style a bit of a head-scratcher? Fact is, for every time Cooper has gotten it right in the style department, there's been another time that has made us question whether he knows that, one, he has enough dough to fund the most fabulous wardrobe of all time, and two, if he checks the mirror before leaving the house. More recently, we've started to wonder whether Cooper's rumored girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, has enriched his life with her fashion knowledge and pulled him down a peg. Either way, Cooper's street style is terrible. So terrible that it's almost good! Here are five times that Cooper's street fashion left us incredibly confused (but also very entertained).