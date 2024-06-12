Hunter And Jill Biden's Hand-In-Hand Display After His Guilty Verdict Is On Everyone's Lips
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has been found guilty on three felony charges stemming from his decision to purchase a firearm while struggling through a drug addiction, according to AP News. While Hunter has always maintained his innocence, a jury of 12 found him guilty of breaking the law that prohibits drug addicts from obtaining guns after only three hours of deliberation. However, it may be while before Hunter gets sentenced, although U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika estimated it'd be within the next four months or so. Following the verdict, which Hunter's father Joe failed to attend, he and first lady Dr. Jill Biden emerged from the courthouse hand-in-hand in a touching display of unity.
While some people were touched by Jill's support of Hunter, others took to social media to complain about everything from the fairness of the trial, to Hunter's likelihood of having his conviction pardoned by President Biden, to the amount of taxpayer money Jill spent making the lengthy flight from France to Delaware to support Hunter during his trial. Regardless of the flurry of opinions surrounding the case, Hunter has expressed gratitude for Jill and his family's support. "I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from [my wife] Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome," said Hunter, per NBC News.
Joe Biden supports his son, too
Unlike Jill Biden, President Joe Biden didn't attend any portion of Hunter Biden's felony gun trial. Butit's not because he doesn't support his son or empathize with his past addiction. According to AP News, the president refrained from attending the trail to avoid having any undue influence on the justice system. However, as the outlet also reported, Joe reportedly met up with Hunter soon after he was convicted, and greeted him with an emotional hug. The president also planned to remain with Hunter and their loved ones for the remainder of the day before getting back to business and embarking on an international trip to Italy.
President Biden has since spoken out about Hunter's conviction and the support and love he and his wife will extend to him. "As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad," he said in a statement, before speaking of families who've also encountered drug addiction (via CBS News). Biden also stated that he'd yield to the jurors' decision. "As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal," he continued. "Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).