Hunter And Jill Biden's Hand-In-Hand Display After His Guilty Verdict Is On Everyone's Lips

Unlike Jill Biden, President Joe Biden didn't attend any portion of Hunter Biden's felony gun trial. Butit's not because he doesn't support his son or empathize with his past addiction. According to AP News, the president refrained from attending the trail to avoid having any undue influence on the justice system. However, as the outlet also reported, Joe reportedly met up with Hunter soon after he was convicted, and greeted him with an emotional hug. The president also planned to remain with Hunter and their loved ones for the remainder of the day before getting back to business and embarking on an international trip to Italy.

President Biden has since spoken out about Hunter's conviction and the support and love he and his wife will extend to him. "As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad," he said in a statement, before speaking of families who've also encountered drug addiction (via CBS News). Biden also stated that he'd yield to the jurors' decision. "As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal," he continued. "Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).