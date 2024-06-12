Taylor Swift Fans Shout The Same Thing About Matty Healy's Engagement

Even though the timeline of Matty Healy and Taylor Swift's relationship was not very long, fans of the "Cruel Summer" singer have had plenty of theories about the pair both before and after their break up. Before their fling, Healy claimed he would never date Swift, but the two got together in May 2023 only to call it quits the next month. The 1975 frontman quickly moved on, and a year later, he proposed to his girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel. She teased their pending nuptials by posting her engagement ring to her Instagram Stories on June 12, 2024, and Healy's mother, Denise Welch, confirmed the news that same day. "She is everything that I would want in a daughter-in-law, and so I'm thrilled," Welch said on her ITV talk show "Loose Women" (via Us Weekly). Multiple Swift fans were upset by the news and shared their theories about the seemingly peculiar timing.

Several Swifties believed that Healy was trying to upstage his ex-girlfriend by making the announcement when he did. "Of course he did this just because @taylorswift13 is coming to town – the night before The Eras Tour in Liverpool," a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "[I]f anyone thinks the timing of this isn't intentional you don't know a bitter toxic man," a separate Swift supporter wrote.

Other more level-headed fans believed the announcement was not orchestrated, and pointed out that both Healy and Swift had moved on since their split. However, days earlier, multiple Swifties thought that Healy had sent a cryptic message to his ex online.