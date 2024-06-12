Taylor Swift Fans Shout The Same Thing About Matty Healy's Engagement
Even though the timeline of Matty Healy and Taylor Swift's relationship was not very long, fans of the "Cruel Summer" singer have had plenty of theories about the pair both before and after their break up. Before their fling, Healy claimed he would never date Swift, but the two got together in May 2023 only to call it quits the next month. The 1975 frontman quickly moved on, and a year later, he proposed to his girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel. She teased their pending nuptials by posting her engagement ring to her Instagram Stories on June 12, 2024, and Healy's mother, Denise Welch, confirmed the news that same day. "She is everything that I would want in a daughter-in-law, and so I'm thrilled," Welch said on her ITV talk show "Loose Women" (via Us Weekly). Multiple Swift fans were upset by the news and shared their theories about the seemingly peculiar timing.
Several Swifties believed that Healy was trying to upstage his ex-girlfriend by making the announcement when he did. "Of course he did this just because @taylorswift13 is coming to town – the night before The Eras Tour in Liverpool," a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "[I]f anyone thinks the timing of this isn't intentional you don't know a bitter toxic man," a separate Swift supporter wrote.
Other more level-headed fans believed the announcement was not orchestrated, and pointed out that both Healy and Swift had moved on since their split. However, days earlier, multiple Swifties thought that Healy had sent a cryptic message to his ex online.
Did Matty Healy take a jab at Taylor Swift with Charli XCX lyrics?
Days before taking his engagement public, Matty Healy posted lyrics to Charli XCX's "So I" song to his Instagram page on June 7. This caused a deluge of Taylor Swift fans to swoop in and speculate that the post was aimed at the "Shake It Off" artist. It should be noted that Charli's song is about losing her friend Sophia, and that Healy's fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, also appeared in the music video for the singer's "360" song. Those details were ignored by a swarm of Swifties who theorized that Healy was trying to communicate with his ex-girlfriend.
A few days later, an Instagram user uploaded a screenshot of a tweet where someone weighed-in on the fiasco and referred to the behavior of Swift fans as "a form of narcissism." That post made its way to Healy, who liked it, per Page Six. This made some wonder if the "Somebody Else" singer really was taking a jab at Swift.
Leading up to the lyrics incident, fans believed there were obvious digs at Matty Healy on "The Tortured Poets Department." On June 6, a report from Us Weekly was published where a friend of The 1975 artist revealed how Healy felt about Swift's lyrics. "He loves the attention it's brought to him, [but] he also thinks it's hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious," the friend told the outlet. "For her to be saying things about baby carriages ... and living together — he says it had never even come up," they added.