Pat Sajak's Stunning Transformation

Before Pat Sajak was spinning wheels and announcing million-dollar prizes, the broadcast television enthusiast was busy during the weather report for local news. After being discharged from the Army in 1970, he accepted a job with NBC's local Nashville station, WSM, where he worked as a DJ on the radio station and sometimes filled in for news anchors on the television channel. When a position needed filling for the station's weekend weatherman, Sajak was chosen for the spot.

Sajak's colleagues fondly remember him as the one who would crack jokes in the newsroom, and even during segments. Former WSMV4 Sports Director Rudy Kalis recalled one late night at work when Sajak was working as the booth announcer and tried his hand at comedic relief when the camera cut back to him on commercial breaks. "He got so tired of doing it because he would have to be here until midnight, that he would sit in his seat and go further and further and further [down]," Kalis recounted to WSM4. "So, all of the sudden, all you saw was the top of his head, and he said the reason he did that was just to see if management was watching."

Despite the shenanigans, Sajak did so well in Nashville that he eventually turned heads in Los Angeles. He took a weatherman position with the local NBC affiliate, KNBC, in 1977, and even got a fan letter from his former idol Jack Paar, who had become one of his viewers at the time.