Carlos & Alexa PenaVega's Link Up With GAC Has Hallmark Fans Up In Arms

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, the beloved husband and wife acting/producing duo, have been Hallmark Channel favorites for several years, but now they're testing out the waters with Hallmark's competitor, the controversial Great American Family — and Hallmark purists are not happy! In case you missed it, Variety announced on June 11, 2024 that the PenaVegas will be starring in a new Christmas movie called "Love at the Kettle." Playing high school friends who, after finding each other later in life, realize that there may be something deeper to their bond. The spouses will likely make great use of their Hallmark chemistry, even though the film will actually air on a whole other network.

This news comes just a few weeks after the PenaVegas debuted their first ever project with Pure Flix, which merged with Great American Media, Great American Family's umbrella company, in the summer of 2023. The PenaVegas starred in "Mr. Manhattan," a heart wrenching family film released in May 2024 that focused on a big shot lawyer who must assume responsibility for his godchildren after the death of their parents. In early June, the Great American PureFlix Instagram account announced that the film had hit number 1 on their streaming list, meaning GAF audiences obviously enjoyed the couple's offerings. Hallmark fans, however, aren't exactly on board.