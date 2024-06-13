Carlos & Alexa PenaVega's Link Up With GAC Has Hallmark Fans Up In Arms
Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, the beloved husband and wife acting/producing duo, have been Hallmark Channel favorites for several years, but now they're testing out the waters with Hallmark's competitor, the controversial Great American Family — and Hallmark purists are not happy! In case you missed it, Variety announced on June 11, 2024 that the PenaVegas will be starring in a new Christmas movie called "Love at the Kettle." Playing high school friends who, after finding each other later in life, realize that there may be something deeper to their bond. The spouses will likely make great use of their Hallmark chemistry, even though the film will actually air on a whole other network.
This news comes just a few weeks after the PenaVegas debuted their first ever project with Pure Flix, which merged with Great American Media, Great American Family's umbrella company, in the summer of 2023. The PenaVegas starred in "Mr. Manhattan," a heart wrenching family film released in May 2024 that focused on a big shot lawyer who must assume responsibility for his godchildren after the death of their parents. In early June, the Great American PureFlix Instagram account announced that the film had hit number 1 on their streaming list, meaning GAF audiences obviously enjoyed the couple's offerings. Hallmark fans, however, aren't exactly on board.
Hallmark fans feel betrayed over The PenaVegas' moves
Carlos and Alexa PenaVega are thrilled about their new chapter with Great American Family. "We are so excited about 'Love at the Kettle' because it represents everything Carlos and I love about Christmas and the holiday season," shared the couple with Variety. "We want to be a light in this industry and to offer families positive, uplifting and faith-filled stories." They've also both posted screenshots of the Variety article to Instagram. Unfortunately, the PenaVegas' Hallmark fans aren't feeling quite as jovial as the happy couple. Shortly after promoting their Christmas flick, Hallmark fans expressed their confusion.
"Can't wait! I'm genuinely curious: I thought they signed a multi project deal with hallmark. Are they allowed to do projects with you as well?," wrote one fan, referring to their 2022 multi-picture deal with Hallmark Media. "Sad to see you guys leave Hallmark, but to [each his] own. Your new tv channel network is not my cup of tea. But good luck to you both," wrote a fan underneath a post promoting "Mr. Manhattan." Another commented, "Wait! No more Hallmark? Ugh." Meanwhile, Facebook users are also feeling quite conflicted about the PenaVegas' career pivot, evidenced by their lengthy discussion on the matter. "I personally don't care to watch any of the stars who have left Hallmark for anyone else, especially when Hallmark has treated them so well," a commenter said.