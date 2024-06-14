Reggie Miller's Comments On Caitlin Clark Have Heads Turning

Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark has become the talk of the 2024 Summer Olympics — and she's not even stepping onto the court in Paris. In response to news that Clark won't be on the U.S. women's basketball team, the sports media world has been busy dishing out hot takes like hotcakes, and Indiana Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is in the camp that thinks Team USA made the right call.

When she embarked on her WNBA career after making history as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, Clark received support from LeBron James and other NBA stars who wanted to see her succeed. Miller is also a fan, being another basketball icon whom Hoosiers can claim as their own. "I absolutely love everything Caitlin Clark stands for and what she has done for the women's game," he said on the "Dan Patrick Show." But he expressed agreement with those who believe there are players more deserving of being on the team. "She's not one of the 12 best," he continued, later adding, "Looking at this roster, it's arguably one of the greatest ones they've had."

Miller argued that it's also unfair that Clark has been forced into the center of this contentious narrative, putting her in the awkward position of having to address it. He even suggested that it was wrong to include her in the Olympics conversation entirely. Unsurprisingly, plenty of people disagreed with his assessment.