Psychologist Tells Us Donald & Barron Trump's 60-Year Age Difference Puts Strain On Their Bond

Donald Trump might be clueless about what's going on in his son Barron's life, including his age and college plans, but the public sure isn't. As the former president turns 78 on June 14, 2024, one has to wonder if he's even capable of keeping up with Barron, who's more than half a century younger. According to a psychologist, Trump's advancing age might just be the reason for their drifting apart — assuming they were ever close in the first place.

Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, broke down the myriad issues the father and son duo might face thanks to their significant generational gap in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift. Besides the obvious communication breakdowns, they may face struggle in spending quality time together and dealing with their wildly different philosophies on everything, including politics. To top it off, Trump might be piling on the pressure for Barron to sustain the Trump legacy. "Expectations within the family can also create tension, with the father expecting the son to uphold family traditions or values, and the son feeling pressure to meet these expectations," she said.

As if that wasn't enough, their emotional connection — or lack thereof —could also be a potential problem. "Emotional distance may emerge if either struggles to express vulnerability or if unresolved conflicts strain their relationship," Rafeez noted, adding that Barron might also find it incredibly tough to deal with the emotional challenge of eventually losing his father.