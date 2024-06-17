Does Doria Ragland Live With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?
Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle has spent the last few years spouting scathing opinions about Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry to the press. However, her mother, Doria Ragland, has remained a loyal ally to the Duchess and her family. That's why it's not surprising that Ragland has become integrated into Markle's marital life with Prince Harry. From attending their 2018 royal wedding to supporting her daughter through her pregnancies and miscarriage, it's clear that Ragland and Markle's relationship has gotten stronger in the wake of the exciting, devastating life changes they've faced. But does this mean that the matriarch now lives together with her daughter and husband?
According to a January 2024 report by Express, the answer is yes! Ragland reportedly moved to the couple's Montecito guesthouse to support them after a string of disappointments. "2023 was a tough year for both Harry and Meghan and Doria has been there for them," revealed a source, who also noted the benefit of the move for Ragland. "Doria looks fighting fit but she's nearly 70 and gets tired of the car rides from her home to see her daughter and grandchildren." And while it's not difficult to believe that Meghan would want her mother in her home, how does Prince Harry feel about this setup? Great, according to the source, who claims that the prince "loves to be mothered" by Ragland.
Doria Ragland isn't new to this
If reports are to be believed, Doria Ragland has officially made Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito mansion a multi-generational home. However, Ragland is certainly no stranger to living in proximity of her daughter and her growing family. In fact, it was the birth of the royal couple's first child, Prince Archie, that originally spurred Ragland's temporary move to the U.K. According to an April 2019 report by Vanity Fair, Markle's mother was preparing to spend time at Frogmore Cottage to assist with the arrival of their first born. Markle and Harry even added an annex to the house specifically for Ragland during her time in their royal home.
Of course, Ragland also spent a significant amount of time with Markle and Harry after they left their positions as senior royals and moved to California. In July 2020, US Weekly reported that Ragland had been cohabitating with the new parents in a setup that seemed beneficial to everyone involved. "Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie," shared a source with the publication. "This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born," they added. The insider also revealed that Ragland had gone into full grandma mode by sacrificing sleep to read with Archie.
Has Doria Ragland taken the place of Meghan and Harry's nanny?
While it's normal for grandmothers to help first-time parents make a smooth transition into parenthood, Doria Ragland has gone above and beyond for her daughter and husband as they embarked on their journey. Following the birth of their second child, Princess Lilibet in June 2021, Ragland immediately offered her help to the parents of two. "They've had lots of lovely gifts sent from friends and family members including Doria, but the most special thing she's provided is her time," shared a source with US Weekly. "She's been helping out at the house and her hands-on support is a major bonus." The source also revealed that Markle was appreciative of her mom's help.
Now, it seems that Ragland is acting as the family's unofficial nanny, since the new parents were reportedly unhappy with past hires, per a May 2024 report by Express. "Harry and Meghan have used a number of nannies in the past, but now that Doria has moved in with the family, she has stepped up to help look after the children," shared the source, adding that Ragland does sometimes have extra help. However, Markle and Harry are reportedly thrilled about having their kids' maternal grandmother around. "Both Harry and Meghan are extremely protective of their children and only stop worrying about them if Doria is in charge whenever they are away," added the source.