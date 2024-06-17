Does Doria Ragland Live With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle has spent the last few years spouting scathing opinions about Meghan's marriage to Prince Harry to the press. However, her mother, Doria Ragland, has remained a loyal ally to the Duchess and her family. That's why it's not surprising that Ragland has become integrated into Markle's marital life with Prince Harry. From attending their 2018 royal wedding to supporting her daughter through her pregnancies and miscarriage, it's clear that Ragland and Markle's relationship has gotten stronger in the wake of the exciting, devastating life changes they've faced. But does this mean that the matriarch now lives together with her daughter and husband?

According to a January 2024 report by Express, the answer is yes! Ragland reportedly moved to the couple's Montecito guesthouse to support them after a string of disappointments. "2023 was a tough year for both Harry and Meghan and Doria has been there for them," revealed a source, who also noted the benefit of the move for Ragland. "Doria looks fighting fit but she's nearly 70 and gets tired of the car rides from her home to see her daughter and grandchildren." And while it's not difficult to believe that Meghan would want her mother in her home, how does Prince Harry feel about this setup? Great, according to the source, who claims that the prince "loves to be mothered" by Ragland.