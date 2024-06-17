The Wild Claim Britney Spears Made About Her Past With Ben Affleck

Months after Britney Spears released her memoir, "The Woman In Me," she ran to social media to gift her fans another salacious detail from her eventful past.

Unlike Spears' memoir, which mostly detailed the most heartbreaking revelations about her life and career, this update used an old photo featuring herself, composer Diane Warren, and Ben Affleck to fill in one gap in her famous dating history. "Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!" Spears captioned the post, according to ET. "Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night ... I honestly forgot ... damn that's crazy!!!" Spears added before branding herself as a "gossip girl." Blake Lively would be proud!

Given the public's love of secret celebrity couples, Spears' admission prompted curious fans to do some digging about the photo's origin. According to Page Six, Spears and Affleck's make-out session took place in 1999 and may or may not have overlapped with the stars' respective relationships with Justin Timberlake and Gwyneth Paltrow. As the outlet detailed, the kiss possibly took place before Spears romanced Timberlake and likely during Affleck's on-again, off-again romance with Paltrow. Making matters even more scandalous and problematic, the New York Daily News reported that the alleged kiss would've happened in mid-1999, a few months before Spears turned 18. Affleck was in his mid-20s.