A Look At Britney Spears' Dating History

Easily Britney Spears' most high-profile relationship, her romance with Justin Timberlake was everywhere in the early 2000s. The duo first met when they were both cast on Disney's "The Mickey Mouse Club" in 1992. About seven years later, they reconnected, and Timberlake asked Spears out. Both mega pop stars at the height of their respective careers, the cameras loved Timberlake and Spears — and the two didn't disappoint. As they walked red carpets together in coordinated outfits (hello, matching denim at the American Music Awards), gave sweet interviews about one another, and simply crushed the game of love, people all over the globe couldn't get enough of these two lovebirds. But everything came crashing down in 2002.

Just about everyone was obsessed with what went wrong in Timberlake and Spears' relationship, but once he dropped the music video for "Cry Me a River," things started making sense. Timberlake strongly suggested that Spears cheated on him. Rumor has it that Spears stepped out on Timberlake with choreographer Wade Robson, though that's never actually been confirmed. Timberlake has played coy whenever he's been directly asked about infidelity in his relationship, but he's also done his best to keep things respectful when talking about his ex. "I was in love with her from the start. I was infatuated with her from the moment I saw her," he admitted to GQ in 2006 (via CBS News). Of course, Spears penned the song "Everytime," which many fans believe is her apology to Timberlake, thanks to one particular line: "And this song's my sorry."