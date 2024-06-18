Guy Fieri Can't Escape Wild Rumors After His Drastic Weight Transformation
Many Food Network fans have seen Guy Fieri on their small screens for years as the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," known for his distinct look. However, his recent transformation had fans scratching their heads, and it wasn't because he dyed his famous bleached blond hair — he didn't. When fellow chef Gordon Ramsay tweeted a picture of him standing next to Fieri, the "Next Food Network Star" winner looked much thinner than his previous robust stature.
Freaky Friday with @GuyFieri pic.twitter.com/GSmCYOePaU
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 24, 2024
"I know ozempic when I see it," an X user, formerly known as Twitter, wrote. "First thought I had when I saw this photo," another agreed. A fan mused, "Idk at first I thought the same then I was like nah his face looks fine. Then I was like, you know what these celebrities got all this money they prolly got the best s**t! Plus a great makeup/plastic surgeon person on the team... cynical I know but that's where we at!"
With all the stars who admitted to taking Ozempic to lose weight, it would be easy to think that Fieri did the same. However, it was a combination of good old-fashioned workouts, a weighted vest, and eating more healthily that led to Fieri's dramatic weight loss.
Guy Fieri lost 30 pounds through sheer discipline
Guy Fieri's new look didn't happen overnight. In an interview with Men's Health, the chef revealed he had been working on his health since 2020 and began by working with a trainer. He incorporated high-intensity interval training, hiking uphill with a weighted vest, and using a sauna, and following it up with a cold plunge. He also started intermittent fasting, only eating between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. "It wasn't as gnarly as you might think. I'm not a big breakfast fan," Fieri stated. "I still eat what I want to eat. But I just don't eat as much of it," he added.
Still, the food-lover doesn't deprive himself of yummy eats, and he isn't all about the greasy food viewers see him eat on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." He shared with GQ, "People always think that I must just eat deep-fried pizzas and cheeseburgers for lunch but I'm a big salad fan, big sushi fan, and Thai food fan." He added, "I typically cook every meal in the home. I don't eat out a lot because I'm usually on the road eating out. When I'm home, I cook." Fieri is a big family guy and loves to cook for his sons, Hunter and Ryder, who are all grown up and love food just as much as he does. They were also the motivation he needed to get fit.
Guy Fieri wants to live a long life for his kids
Losing weight wasn't all about looking good for Guy Fieri. "I've changed my lifestyle in the last couple years — what I eat, when I eat, how I eat. I don't want to be one of those guys that burns up through the tunnel," he told People. Fieri added, "I'm in better shape now than I was when I was 30. I don't want to die young. I want to be around for my kids. I want to be around for Hunter and Ryder's kids." When he's filming "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he doesn't gorge on the delicious food as viewers may think. While visiting three establishments a day, Fieri only samples a couple of bites of food from each place and ends up feeling full.
In May 2024, Fieri gave a shout-out to Men's Health for featuring and sharing pics of him in beast mode at the gym. "Diners, drive-ins, dives... and dumbbells!" a fan replied. "From Flavortown to Beatdown City," another fan quipped. Hopefully, that'll quell all the Ozempic rumors.