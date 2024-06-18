Guy Fieri Can't Escape Wild Rumors After His Drastic Weight Transformation

Many Food Network fans have seen Guy Fieri on their small screens for years as the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," known for his distinct look. However, his recent transformation had fans scratching their heads, and it wasn't because he dyed his famous bleached blond hair — he didn't. When fellow chef Gordon Ramsay tweeted a picture of him standing next to Fieri, the "Next Food Network Star" winner looked much thinner than his previous robust stature.

"I know ozempic when I see it," an X user, formerly known as Twitter, wrote. "First thought I had when I saw this photo," another agreed. A fan mused, "Idk at first I thought the same then I was like nah his face looks fine. Then I was like, you know what these celebrities got all this money they prolly got the best s**t! Plus a great makeup/plastic surgeon person on the team... cynical I know but that's where we at!"

With all the stars who admitted to taking Ozempic to lose weight, it would be easy to think that Fieri did the same. However, it was a combination of good old-fashioned workouts, a weighted vest, and eating more healthily that led to Fieri's dramatic weight loss.