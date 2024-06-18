Joy Behar Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Without Makeup

While there's no shortage of celebrities fans could accuse of being cookie-cutter replicas without an ounce of personal style, Joy Behar isn't one of them!

For as long as the TV personality and comic has graced fans with her undeniable wit and controversial takes, she's sported an unforgettable look, the star of which is her bright, striking red hair, which she usually wears short, with funky flipped-up ends. However, you may be surprised to learn that the beloved co-panelist on "The View" is not actually a natural redhead, and she's not at all ashamed! "I know you think I'm a natural redhead, but I hate to break it to you, this is where I get my hair dyed. William is my colorist," Behar shared with the New York Post about her go-to hairstylist. "He's a genius with color."

Of course, Behar's daring makeup is also a huge part of her look. She's known for experimenting with various shades of eyeshadow and blush. And though the TV host didn't exactly get the reception she was hoping for when she piled on a little extra product during an April 2023 taping of "The View," most of her fans have grown to embrace and appreciate her fun, edgy style. Plus, Behar is sure that fans would prefer she and her co-hosts spend time getting spruced up before appearing on camera. "If we came out here without makeup, people would be scared," Behar once joked. Still, this hasn't stopped Behar from going barefaced a time or two.