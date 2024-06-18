LeSean McCoy's Dramatic Description Of Caitlin Clark Goes Too Far With Fans

The Caitlin Clark controversy shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. On June 17, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy jumped into the fray with his take on Clark, which left many WNBA fans spitting mad. It kicked off when McCoy, who's appropriately nicknamed "Shady," shared his thoughts on Angel Reese's contentious foul against Clark during the June 16 game, in which the Chicago Sky lost 91-83 to the Indiana Fever.

On the "Speak" podcast, McCoy said he didn't believe Reese's clash was intentional. Instead, he put it down to "basketball play." Still, he criticized the WNBA for not allowing Clark enough court time, claiming she'll lose her "passion for the game" if they continue in the same vein. McCoy also slammed the league for not utilizing Clark enough to grow women's basketball, crediting her for skyrocketing viewing figures. "You have the Messiah there. No one was watching women's basketball [before Clark]," he claimed. Oh boy.

Fans flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to make their feelings heard. "If Caitlin Clark is the Messiah then Angel Reese is Zeus. One wouldn't even be a thing without the other," one fan wrote. "Speak for yourself I been watching WNBA since 1997 first national televised game Liberty vs Sparks @ Great Western Forum. All [of a] sudden everyone wants to talk about WNBA. Where was this 3 or 10 years [ago]," commented another. "Four men who do not watch women's basketball. The ignorance. Whew," claimed another.