Yvette Prieto's Look Drastically Changed Since Her Marriage To Michael Jordan
Being the wife of Michael Jordan has allowed Yvette Prieto to live a lavish life, which has also led to a change in her fashion sensibilities. Prior to becoming the wife of His Airness, Prieto was a successful model who had a serious relationship with Julio Iglesias Jr. in the early 2000s. By the end of that decade she was dating Jordan, and celebrated her birthday with the former Chicago Bulls player and friends in March 2009, per Just Jared. Even though it was her birthday, Prieto kept her look simple with a black tank top that hung loosely over her dark blue jeans which were rolled at the bottom to reveal black heels.
Later that year, Prieto attended Art Basel in Miami with Jordan in December 2009 where she rocked a loose-fitting leopard-print dress. The former model accessorized with a black bag and black heels, and wore her hair up. Animal prints seemed to be a favorite for Prieto in that era. In March 2011, she sported a cheetah-print top and matching full-length skirt to the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational in Las Vegas with her beau.
After dating for several years, Jordan proposed to Prieto with an engagement ring that cost a fortune. The eye-catching ring was an expensive accessory for Prieto as it reportedly cost the six-time NBA champion somewhere in the seven figure range when he popped the question in December 2011. The couple were married in April 2013, and Prieto's look started to change afterwards.
Yvette Prieto ditched the animal prints
After marrying Michael Jordan and giving birth to their twin girls in February 2014, Yvette Prieto's style underwent a stunning transformation. She ditched the animal prints and opted for looks with more subdued color schemes. Just over a year after becoming a mother, Prieto attended the Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament with her husband in March 2015. At that event she wore a black jumpsuit that was loose-fitting, but hugged her waistline. The piece had gold trim around the neckline, and she completed the look with black heels.
A couple years later, Prieto was in New Orleans with Jordan for NBA All-Star Weekend in February 2017. During the weekend, she attended an afterparty thrown by the Jordan Brand. The mother-of-two sported a tight-fitting brown dress, which was a sleeveless number with a turtleneck. She completed the form-fitting ensemble with a pair of knee-high black boots.
Prieto continued to show off her style evolution later that year when she was photographed out for a date with her hubby in New York City in September 2017 by TMZ. She rocked a black form-fitting dress that accentuated her curves. Keeping it monochromatic, Prieto accessorized with a black handbag and matching black pumps. In the following years, Prieto continued to show off her sleek style.
Yvette Prieto stuns in vacation wear
Yvette Prieto accompanied Michael Jordan to the Cincoro Tequila launch party in New York in September 2019. She rocked a stunning shimmery black dress that was draped over her body, and left the middle of her chest exposed. Prieto looked effortlessly glamorous as she accessorized with a gold bracelet, and wore black sandal heels.
It was not only at high-profile events that Prieto showed off her style. In August 2021, she went on vacation with Jordan and the family to Split, Croatia. As photographers for the Daily Mail captured, Prieto kept it casual with a black button up top that she left mostly unbuttoned to expose her bra. Prieto wore matching loose-fitting shorts along with gold chains, a multi-colored headband, and white sneakers for the vacation 'fit.
The following year, Prieto turned heads while attending the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami in May 2022. Prieto continued the trend of putting her curves on display as she wore a tight-fitting white tank top that she tucked into her matching white pants. For footwear, she sported square-toed heels that were mesh. To make the outfit pop, Prieto completed the look with a large gold chain and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Jordan wore a matching white top and loose-fitted olive-colored trousers as he attended the racing event with his wife.