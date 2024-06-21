Yvette Prieto's Look Drastically Changed Since Her Marriage To Michael Jordan

Being the wife of Michael Jordan has allowed Yvette Prieto to live a lavish life, which has also led to a change in her fashion sensibilities. Prior to becoming the wife of His Airness, Prieto was a successful model who had a serious relationship with Julio Iglesias Jr. in the early 2000s. By the end of that decade she was dating Jordan, and celebrated her birthday with the former Chicago Bulls player and friends in March 2009, per Just Jared. Even though it was her birthday, Prieto kept her look simple with a black tank top that hung loosely over her dark blue jeans which were rolled at the bottom to reveal black heels.

Later that year, Prieto attended Art Basel in Miami with Jordan in December 2009 where she rocked a loose-fitting leopard-print dress. The former model accessorized with a black bag and black heels, and wore her hair up. Animal prints seemed to be a favorite for Prieto in that era. In March 2011, she sported a cheetah-print top and matching full-length skirt to the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational in Las Vegas with her beau.

After dating for several years, Jordan proposed to Prieto with an engagement ring that cost a fortune. The eye-catching ring was an expensive accessory for Prieto as it reportedly cost the six-time NBA champion somewhere in the seven figure range when he popped the question in December 2011. The couple were married in April 2013, and Prieto's look started to change afterwards.