We Can't Unsee Eric Trump's 'Tighty Whitey' Pants At Bryson DeChambeau Link-Up

Eric Trump partied up a storm with Bryson DeChambeau in wake of the latter's U.S. Open win, and he did so clad in some seriously tight white pants. Unsurprisingly, many have weighed in on his attire of choice. We don't exactly blame them — we're adding this lewk to the list of media moments Eric can never erase.

ICYMI, just days after walking away the victor of the 2024 US Open, DeChambeau headed to the Trump National Golf Club Westchester to celebrate. Trump was on hand to give a speech in his friend's honor, and even took to Instagram to share pics of it. However, while many headed to the comments to congratulate DeChambeau (and send messages of support for Eric's dad Donald, obvs), others couldn't help but comment on the businessman's attire. "He's got his Jimmy Fallon tight pants on," wrote one Instagram user. "No one can rock too tight white pants like you!" quipped another. Over on X (formerly Twitter), people were just as vocal. In fact, one shared a pic of Eric with the caption, "I'm only here for Eric's tighty whiteys."

This isn't the first time the tightness of Eric's pants has emerged as a topic for conversation, though. In fact, some may remember that just a week prior to his DeChambeau hang, he was poked fun at by one of his own family members for rocking what seems to be the same pair.