Monica Lewinsky's Most Talked-About Outfits

Since becoming a public figure in the late 1990s, Monica Lewinsky's fashion choices have been widely dissected and we're not surprised. After all, let's not forget that little blue dress she wore during her affair with Bill Clinton, which became a major part of the impeachment trial against him. The piece became iconic, to say the least — not that Lewinsky is thrilled about it.

As noted by Washington Press, Lewinsky had been wearing the dress during one dalliance with the then-president, and as a result of her not dry-cleaning it right away, his DNA was on it. However, when she told her friend Linda Tripp that she was considering having it done, she was strongly advised not to. Unbeknownst to her at the time, Tripp was a Clinton whistleblower — and let's just say, she went to very harsh lengths to stop Lewinsky from removing valuable evidence. According to Time, she told her it wasn't worth re-wearing the dress, as it would make her "look fat." How very '90s.

Ultimately, Lewinsky didn't clean the dress, and it was used as evidence against Clinton. As such, the dress has been the subject of hundreds of articles over the years. And, in 2015, reports emerged that Lewinsky had even been offered $1 million for it by Erotic Heritage Museum. However, she didn't sell — and if her 2014 comments to Vanity Fair are anything to go by, she may have gotten rid of it.