Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Debuts Wild Pink Hair Transformation At Paris Fashion Week

The outrageous outfits Bianca Censori wears during her outings with Kanye West are usually so drab, but at least now she has a fab new hair color to brighten up her looks. Censori debuted a pink dye job at the Prototypes spring 2025 menswear show in Paris, and it's been garnering comparisons to Kim Kardashian's recent hair change.

For the event, Ye decided to cover up from head to toe in a white hoodie, matching pants, full-coverage face mask, and gloves. He had a beekeeper vibe going on, while Censori was one of the flowers frequented by his moneymaker honeymakers. However, her petals were admittedly looking a bit wilted. Censori's hair was two different shades of pink and styled in snaky, loose waves. "Ok, but why does her hair look like it was cut off an old barbie and glued to her head?" read one Instagram review of her new look.

Censori's outfit was a neutral color that almost matched her skin tone. It consisted of one of the see-through bodysuits that's a staple in her wardrobe, along with what appeared to be compression stockings and high-heeled flip-flops. Some critics noticed that the Yeezy architect's unexpected experimentation with color came not long after Ye's first wife rocked pink hair.