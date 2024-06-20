Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Debuts Wild Pink Hair Transformation At Paris Fashion Week
The outrageous outfits Bianca Censori wears during her outings with Kanye West are usually so drab, but at least now she has a fab new hair color to brighten up her looks. Censori debuted a pink dye job at the Prototypes spring 2025 menswear show in Paris, and it's been garnering comparisons to Kim Kardashian's recent hair change.
For the event, Ye decided to cover up from head to toe in a white hoodie, matching pants, full-coverage face mask, and gloves. He had a beekeeper vibe going on, while Censori was one of the flowers frequented by his moneymaker honeymakers. However, her petals were admittedly looking a bit wilted. Censori's hair was two different shades of pink and styled in snaky, loose waves. "Ok, but why does her hair look like it was cut off an old barbie and glued to her head?" read one Instagram review of her new look.
Censori's outfit was a neutral color that almost matched her skin tone. It consisted of one of the see-through bodysuits that's a staple in her wardrobe, along with what appeared to be compression stockings and high-heeled flip-flops. Some critics noticed that the Yeezy architect's unexpected experimentation with color came not long after Ye's first wife rocked pink hair.
Was Bianca Censori's dye job meant to shade Kim Kardashian?
Kim Kardashian was accused of copying Bianca Censori in April 2024 when she sported a pixie cut, which is an unusual look for the SKIMS founder. Some fans were convinced that Kardashian was trying to replicate the shorter hairstyles that Censori has favored since she married Kanye West. However, Kardashian made the look her own by dyeing the length pink and leaving her roots dark.
Now there's a hair-ception situation going on: Censori is being criticized for swiping the same hairstyle from Kardashian that had fans accusing the reality show star of trying to be a Censori clone. Some people even believe Censori is now clowning Kardashian. "She making fun of kims gummy short pink Bob haircut?" one person wrote on Instagram. Another opined, "It's giving Kim's chemical cut." Now we'll just have to wait and see if Kardashian, who reportedly has bad blood with Censori, responds with her own cavatappi hairstyle that somehow looks both wet and frizzy.
Per usual, the skimpy outfit that Censori wore in Paris inspired a mix of concern and befuddlement, and numerous people compared it to Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear. "It's just such strange behavior, [Ye] bashed Kim for being nude.. and now his wife literally walks around with floss and a cracker on," one commenter wrote. But an insider told Page Six that this is what Censori wants, describing what she does as a form of art.