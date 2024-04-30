Kim Kardashian's Hair Transformation Has Internet Calling Her A Bianca Censori Copycat

Kim Kardashian's latest blonde phase came and went in a flash of light. 48 hours after the business mogul rocked jet black hair to visit Kamala Harris at the White House on April 25, she debuted bleach blond locks, swapped back into a bun, to attend the Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Máximo Awards and Fundraising Gala on April 27, per InStyle. Ever the chameleon, Kardashian has already debuted another striking look. Surprisingly, she ditched her signature length for an edgy short haircut, dark roots, and fluorescent pink tips. Kardashian posted her new look to Instagram on April 30, without so much as a caption. She did, however, button up the post with a subtle, yet mysterious, pink heart, which gave zero indication about the point of her funky new hairdo and all-black ensemble.

Of course, the observant public couldn't let Kardashian experiment with her grungy aesthetic without inserting their two cents. Apparently, Kardashian's latest hair transformation has fans accusing her of copying her ex-hubby, Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, who's been rocking a variation of short haircuts, ranging from blonde pixies to jet black bobs with bangs, for several years now. "Straight outta Censori's playbook," wrote one commenter. Another user wrote, "I couldn't tell if this was his ex wife or his current wife." In fact, several of the comments claimed that her new look made her virtually indistinguishable from Censori, whom Kardashian reportedly previously had bad blood with.

Yeah, something tells us the beauty mogul may not appreciate that!