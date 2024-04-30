Kim Kardashian's Hair Transformation Has Internet Calling Her A Bianca Censori Copycat
Kim Kardashian's latest blonde phase came and went in a flash of light. 48 hours after the business mogul rocked jet black hair to visit Kamala Harris at the White House on April 25, she debuted bleach blond locks, swapped back into a bun, to attend the Homeboy Industries' 2024 Lo Máximo Awards and Fundraising Gala on April 27, per InStyle. Ever the chameleon, Kardashian has already debuted another striking look. Surprisingly, she ditched her signature length for an edgy short haircut, dark roots, and fluorescent pink tips. Kardashian posted her new look to Instagram on April 30, without so much as a caption. She did, however, button up the post with a subtle, yet mysterious, pink heart, which gave zero indication about the point of her funky new hairdo and all-black ensemble.
Of course, the observant public couldn't let Kardashian experiment with her grungy aesthetic without inserting their two cents. Apparently, Kardashian's latest hair transformation has fans accusing her of copying her ex-hubby, Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, who's been rocking a variation of short haircuts, ranging from blonde pixies to jet black bobs with bangs, for several years now. "Straight outta Censori's playbook," wrote one commenter. Another user wrote, "I couldn't tell if this was his ex wife or his current wife." In fact, several of the comments claimed that her new look made her virtually indistinguishable from Censori, whom Kardashian reportedly previously had bad blood with.
Yeah, something tells us the beauty mogul may not appreciate that!
Kim K. has a history of copying Bianca Censori
Whether Bianca Censori is green with envy that Kim Kardashian is encroaching on her slice of the fashion industry, where her uber-revealing, borderline outrageous outfits are the talk of the town, or secretly delighting in the fact that the reality star is finally being called out, she really wouldn't have room to say much either way. After all, the famous architect has garnered comparisons to the SKIMS founder ever since she became Kanye West's latest fashion muse. And that's aside from the fact that they naturally share similar facial features! In fact, Censori's seemingly blatant style theft has been endlessly documented by several publications, including The Mirror, the Daily Mail, and several others.
Then again, this isn't the first time Kardashian has been accused of jacking Censori's style either. In March, Kardashian sported another seemingly Censori-inspired look, made up of black tights and a long fur coat without a shirt underneath. She completed the look with a pair of black shades, which she denoted in the Instagram caption, and a super simple hairdo. Like clockwork, fans rushed to compare Kardashian to Censori in her comment section. "Competing with [Bianca]," wrote one fan. "I find this desperate trying to dress like Kaynes wife a little desperate," wrote another user. Meanwhile, a third fan offered Kardashian some well-meaning advice. "Please don't take pictures like this, it's like you're trying to look like her," they said.
Hmm. Maybe they should just share closets!