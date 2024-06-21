Kate Middleton's Birthday Post For William Is Another Photoshop Nightmare

Kate Middleton may have made her first public appearance in months at the Trooping the Colour event (where she ruined her outfit with one glaring mistake), but it won't distract from her terrible editing skills. Once again, the Princess of Wales has showcased that she's spending a little too much time on Photoshop with her latest post honoring Prince William's birthday.

Kate and the rest of the royal family have a history of editing photos. Before her cancer diagnosis was public knowledge, in March 2024, Kate shared a U.K. Mother's Day post that was later taken down from major news outlets due to the extensive editing involved in the photo. Since then, the Photoshop claims from the public have not died down, and now, people think Kate has had another bizarre fake photo controversy in her post for Prince William's birthday.

Kate shared on Instagram, "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx." The Princess of Wales was credited for taking the photo as William and their three kids jumped for joy over shrubbery on a sandy beach. It was a nice photo of the future monarch and his kids, but people couldn't help but point out that some things about the image were slightly off. One user wrote, "Love this photo but you can't deny the insane photo shopping!! Wonder what they were originally jumping over?" The internet was not going to let these edits slide, as this was just one of the many comments about Kate's photoshopping skills.