Ben & Erin Napier Look Unrecognizable In Throwback Photos Before HGTV

HGTV stars Ben Napier and Erin Napier did not always have their finely crafted, TV-ready looks. Over the years, Erin has shared heartwarming details about meeting her husband in 2004 and has posted photos from that era. The couple met in college, and in December 2023, Erin celebrated a special anniversary for the couple with a heartfelt Instagram post that featured a carousel of snaps. While the caption tugged at the heartstrings of fans, it was the four throwback photos that had people buzzing.

In the first photo from 2004, the pair posed in front of a fireplace and Ben had puffy, shaggy hair with a short beard. He sported a long-sleeve white shirt underneath a T-shirt, as was the look of the time. The second slide was a solo shot of Ben that showed just how much rounder his face was then. Meanwhile, Erin's hair was short and spiky with her bangs brushed to the side. These college-day pics were a far cry from how crafted both Ben's beard and Erin's hair later became as they began starring in their home renovation series "Home Town."

Erin has said that she was inspired by Drew Barrymore's pixie cut when she was in college. "This is the grow-out from my Drew Barrymore cut freshman year of college," she said when appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" alongside Ben in December 2021. Speaking about his own look, Ben told The Wrap in January 2019 that it took a while before he learned to trim and shape his iconic beard. Even early on, that beard was central to his relationship with Erin.