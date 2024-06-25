The Wild Claim Alina Habba Made About Her Childhood That's Hard To Believe

Alina Habba is no stranger to awkward media moments. While most of them relate to Habba's work as Donald Trump's lawyer, she has also sparked controversy for making some bold claims about her childhood. During the 2024 Young Women's Leadership Summit, she described living off Coca-Cola and peanuts from McDonald's because that was all her father could afford. But many social media users had trouble believing her anecdote for a few different reasons. Her background was the most poignant of all.

Alina is the daughter of Saad Habba, a gastroenterologist and president of the GastroSurgi Center of New Jersey in Mountainside. Saad, who identified the Habba Syndrome in 2000, was trained at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and has been practicing medicine for more than four decades — longer than Alina has been alive. When she was a child in New Jersey in the late '80s, her father was already a doctor. Alina's parents, Chaldean Catholics from Iraq, moved to the U.S. in the early '80s to flee religious persecution.

Leaving one's country amid political turmoil and adjusting to life in a new land is undoubtedly hard, but the Habbas managed to get back on their feet quickly enough to give their children a privileged education. In the late '90s and early '00s, Alina attended the Kent Place School, a private all-girls prep school whose tuition today runs close to $54,000 a year for its high school program. Habba's expensive schooling and her father's professional background make her claims hard to believe.