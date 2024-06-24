Suri Cruise Used Her High School Graduation To Throw Biggest Shade At Dad Tom Yet

More signs keep piling up to indicate that Suri Cruise's relationship with her dad, Tom Cruise, is irreparable. Tom was not present when Suri turned 18-years-old in April 2024, as he was off shooting another installment in the "Mission Impossible" franchise overseas. A couple months later, the actor missed another momentous event in his daughter's life. On June 21, Suri attended her high school graduation as her doting mom, Katie Holmes, was present. Photos obtained by Page Six showed the mother-daughter duo flashing giant smiles during the event held at United Palace Theater in Manhattan. Not only was Tom absent for the event, but so was his last name, as his daughter chose to go by "Suri Noelle" for the ceremony.

Instead of being in New York for his estranged daughter's graduation, the "Oblivion" star was at the London leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on June 22. A fan posted a snap of Tom attending the concert to Instagram. "Ah look at Tom having a father daughter night out! Oh no wait," one Instagram user chided.

The truth about Tom Cruise and Suri's fractured relationship made headlines after she turned 18-years-old. Even though she became a legal adult, Suri was in no hurry to reconnect with her father. "He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything," a source told the Daily Mail in April. It had been years since Tom saw his daughter, but he was still providing for her financially.