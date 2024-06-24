Who Is Suri Cruise's Rumored Boyfriend, Toby?
It's hard to believe Suri Cruise is all grown up because it seems like just yesterday that her parents, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, welcomed her into the world. But time moves fast, and Suri just celebrated her senior prom — and she wasn't alone. The youngest Cruise was spotted attending the exciting event with rumored boyfriend, Toby.
Paparazzi captured Toby with his hands around Suri's waist as they posed for prom pics alongside friends in New York City. Suri rocked a nude and maroon patterned dress and Toby complimented her with a navy-blue suit. The two walked hand in hand into the venue and looked smitten with each other. Not long after prom night, Suri and Toby were spotted smooching in Central Park, adding to the speculation that they're a couple.
With the pair drawing more attention, many have become curious about Suri's rumored beau. Since Suri isn't a fan of celebrity life, she tends to be more private about her relationship with Toby. But one thing we know about him is he is also a senior at LaGuardia High School of Music & Arts and Performing Arts, which is famous for having some A-list alumni like Timothee Chalamet and Nicki Minaj. So, it makes sense that's where Tom and Katie decided to send off Suri and it seems to have led her to Toby. But there's so much more to Toby then just being a student at LaGuardia High School, as we dive into the details of Suri's rumored beau.
Toby loves to play music
It's not surprising that Suri Cruise's rumored boyfriend, Toby, is a music lover — he attended LaGuardia High School of Music & Arts and Performing Arts for a reason. Prior to getting rid of his social media accounts, news outlets reported that Toby had shared several posts showcasing his musical abilities. From singing Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" to Bruce Springsteen's "Thunder Road," it's clear Toby has some great music taste and fantastic singing abilities.
Toby will even join forces with some of his pals to sing duets. In August 2023, Eva Poklonskaya posted a short clip of her and the LaGuardia student on YouTube singing "Moon River." In the video (above), Toby showed that singing wasn't his only talent, as he was playing the piano while the two sang with one another. And if you think that's all he's capable of doing, well, Toby is also an incredible guitarist. Toby is truly a triple threat when it comes to music, and with all his talent, it's no wonder Cruise is smitten with him. But the rumored couple may be tested, as Toby is set to go to a different school than Cruise.
Toby is going to a different college than Suri Cruise
Toby and Suri Cruise may have gone to the same high school, but pretty soon they are going to go their separate ways. Cruise is speculated to attend Carnegie Mellon, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after a TikTok video of her in a Carnegie sweater was shared online (via Style). The choice to attend Carnegie Mellon proves Suri wants to escape her father, Tom Cruise's, shadow. However, she has yet to confirm her college plans with the public. Still, if this rings true, she and Toby will have to be in a long-distance relationship because he is attending Berklee College of Music.
The Daily Mail reported that Toby's Instagram revealed he would attend the Boston college. The school is about a two-hour flight from the school Suri is reported to attend come fall 2024, which doesn't seem too bad. But time will only tell as to whether the rumored couple will call it quits before they head off to college or commit to long-distance to see where this relationship can go.