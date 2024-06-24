Who Is Suri Cruise's Rumored Boyfriend, Toby?

It's hard to believe Suri Cruise is all grown up because it seems like just yesterday that her parents, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, welcomed her into the world. But time moves fast, and Suri just celebrated her senior prom — and she wasn't alone. The youngest Cruise was spotted attending the exciting event with rumored boyfriend, Toby.

Paparazzi captured Toby with his hands around Suri's waist as they posed for prom pics alongside friends in New York City. Suri rocked a nude and maroon patterned dress and Toby complimented her with a navy-blue suit. The two walked hand in hand into the venue and looked smitten with each other. Not long after prom night, Suri and Toby were spotted smooching in Central Park, adding to the speculation that they're a couple.

With the pair drawing more attention, many have become curious about Suri's rumored beau. Since Suri isn't a fan of celebrity life, she tends to be more private about her relationship with Toby. But one thing we know about him is he is also a senior at LaGuardia High School of Music & Arts and Performing Arts, which is famous for having some A-list alumni like Timothee Chalamet and Nicki Minaj. So, it makes sense that's where Tom and Katie decided to send off Suri and it seems to have led her to Toby. But there's so much more to Toby then just being a student at LaGuardia High School, as we dive into the details of Suri's rumored beau.