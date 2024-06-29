The Truth About Jaden Smith Is Tumbling Out

There has been much discussion about so-called nepo babies, offspring of celebrities who attempt to capitalize on the fame of their parents to become celebrities themselves, with varying degrees of success. Without question, Jaden Smith is among the most victorious in this quest. The son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith —and sibling of "Whip My Hair" singer Willow Smith — Jaden has starred in movies like "The Karate Kid" and "After Earth" and even launched a fashion line, MSFTSrep, which includes a collection inspired by his psychedelic trips. "It's loaded with spiritual experiences and mystical states," he said of the line in an interview with Mr. Porter. Additionally, Smith has enjoyed a successful career as a rapper, which has included a hit collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Never Say Never," and even dabbling in the world of K-pop.

When it comes to fame, Smith has an understandably unique experience because he's been a celebrity since he was in diapers. "People were following me around when I was in a stroller," he told Mr. Porter. "Before I could speak, I could feel the presence of people I didn't know who were interested in me."

Through it all, he's never failed to march to the beat of his own idiosyncratic drummer. As he grows older and increasingly steps out from under the shadow of his famous parents, the truth about Jaden Smith is tumbling out.