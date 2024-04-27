The Stunning Transformation Of Richard Simmons From Ubiquitous Fitness Guru To Mysterious Recluse

Flamboyant, flashy, and fabulous, Richard Simmons has been deeply ingrained within the fabric of American pop culture since the 1980s. His mission has never wavered: to help those struggling to lose weight, leading them on a non-judgmental, inclusive journey to embrace exercise and start making smart dietary choices to take the pounds off — and keep them off.

Simmons spent his youth battling obesity and devised that common-sense regimen after his personal trial-and-error attempts at fad dieting. "For years I threw up after I ate, I starved, I did all kind of silly things," he once said in a television interview. Unlike other fitness icons of his era, Simmons wasn't pushing people to achieve perfection, to look like the Hollywood-approved ideal, but to simply do their best — and to keep loving themselves. "I'm saying everybody should keep trying," Simmons explained. "If there's somebody who's 400 pounds, I want to get them down to 200 pounds." Sure, he made a few bucks along the way doing it, with such ventures as his Deal-a-Meal plan (shilled via infomercial, of course), and umpteen Sweatin' to the Oldies exercise tapes, a routine for all fitness levels that emphasized the joy of getting off the couch and moving one's butt to pop classics.

For decades, Simmons was everywhere, an omnipresent figure in the media landscape — until, suddenly, he wasn't. To find out more, keep reading for a look at the stunning transformation of Richard Simmons from ubiquitous fitness guru to mysterious recluse.