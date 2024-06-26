The Untold Truth Of Howie Mandel's Wife, Terry

Comedian Howie Mandel burst onto the scene in the 1980s, at the time best known for his signature bit: taking a surgical rubber glove, placing it atop his head, and then pulling it down over his face before finally blowing it up like a balloon through his nostrils. After segueing into a lengthy career acting in television and film, these days, Mandel is best known as the longtime judge of the NBC reality competition, "America's Got Talent," having previously headed the network's hit game show, "Deal or No Deal."

Through it all, at Mandel's side has been his wife, Terry Mandel (née Soil). Married since 1980, the two are parents to three children and have a couple of grandchildren, continuing the love they've shared since meeting as teenagers in their hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Terry has been making headlines of her own, thanks to an anecdote about a somewhat gruesome accident that her husband relayed on a daytime talk show. To find out more about that, in addition to all the scoop about their extraordinary life together, read on to discover the untold truth of Howie Mandel's Wife, Terry.