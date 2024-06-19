Howie Mandel's Wife Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Their Date Night

In February 2024, Howie Mandel and his wife of more than 40 years, Terry Mandel, enjoyed a night on the town in Las Vegas. However, a gummy-induced stumble a few hours after the couple had returned to their hotel room dramatically changed the course of the evening — and Terry even ended up in the hospital.

Beyonce once sang, "We woke up in the kitchen saying, 'How the hell did this s**t happen? Oh baby,'" and it's possible Howie has a newfound respect for those lyrics after his and Terry's Vegas mishap. As he shared in an interview on "Live with Kelly and Mark," he and Terry had been out for dinner and returned to their hotel room to watch the true crime show "Snapped." The couple fell asleep with the show on, but at some point, Terry decided to get up and, in her seriously tipsy state, walked straight into the wall. That wasn't all, though. "She hit the wainscoting ... hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor and broke her cheek," he recounted.

As for Howie, he woke up to a thud and a screech — and a whole lot of blood. However, that was just the beginning of the true non-crime scenario. As Howie went on to recount, Terry's reaction to his attempts to help contributed to a bit of a damning situation for him.