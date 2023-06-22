The Real Life Partners Of Famous Game Show Hosts

It's no secret that game shows aren't as popular as they used to be in the '70s, when nearly 20 such programs filled slots in three U.S. network schedules. And their shelf lives remain questionable, given the negative impact that streaming technology and changing demographics have had on the movie and television industries. But they still enjoy audience loyalty, while those responsible for putting them on air love that they're cheaper than, say, a magnum opus like HBO's "Game of Thrones." Heck, crews can record a week's worth of shows like "Jeopardy!" and "Family Feud" in one day.

Such a workload is irresistible to hosts who love that downtime the rest of the week, and the bulk of their scripts already printed on Q&A cue cards. And if they click with the public, that's gold, which explains the appeal of the retiring "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak and the successful transition in 2007 between Bob Barker and Drew Carey on "The Price Is Right." The result of landing such a cushy gig? Stability galore and the chance to have blissfully domestic normal lives with friends and family, which might explain why they seldom become tabloid targets. For all that, we seldom hear about their other halves, a void that this piece is more than eager to fill. So put your fingers on your buzzers, place your wagers, and play along at home as we delve into those celebrity partnerships that have for the most part escaped public scrutiny.