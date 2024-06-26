Disturbing Details Of Dr. Disrespect's Twitch Ban Have Finally Come To Light

Back in 2020, fans were floored when Herschel "Guy" Beahm, better known as Dr. Disrespect, disappeared from popular streaming platform Twitch. With over 4 million followers, he was one of the platform's biggest stars, but just like that, his account was scrubbed with no warning. It wasn't until now that the reason behind his abrupt disappearance had come to light — and it's more than just petty streamer drama.

Dr. Disrespect's ban came hot on the heels of signing a lucrative two-year exclusive contract with Twitch, reportedly worth eight figures. "To me, it's pretty shocking, and it's very obviously life-changing, rewarding," he told The Verge. Just two months later, Twitch launched a sweeping purge of streamers accused of harassment and sexual misconduct. Despite no allegations being made against Dr. Disrespect at the time, with Beahm telling CNN that it was "disheartening to see my name" be caught in the crossfire, he had no idea why he was given the boot. "It was a total shock. Imagine showing up to work and the doors are closed and you can't get inside," he admitted to The Washington Post. "You're going, 'What's going on?' And you've been told you've been fired. But you haven't been told the reason why. We just weren't given an answer... It was the worst feeling."

Dr. Disrespect eventually managed to make a comeback on YouTube, but the burning question remained: Why was he banned from Twitch? Finally, in June 2024, a former Twitch employee revealed the reason — the ban was due to Beahm's alleged "inappropriate" communication with minors.