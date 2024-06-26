Which Red Sox Player Did Alex Cooper Date? Messy Call Her Daddy Episode Points To Strong Suspect

The Daddy Gang may not have struck out on figuring who Alex Cooper was talking about in a recent podcast. Cooper is no stranger to spilling the tea on "Call Her Daddy," but sometimes, she'll leave out important information for whatever reason. However, her followers seem to think that they know which Red Sox player she was referring to in one of her latest dating history stories.

In the podcast episode titled, "My First Professional Athlete (ft. Boston Red Sox)," Cooper opened up about falling in love with a baseball player for the first time, but it didn't go as planned. Cooper and the guy, who she referred to as "Red Sox Man," had a whirlwind relationship that involved a lot of toxic behavior. However, it all came to an end years later when he was traded to another team. Although the relationship ended, the stories and details about her romance with "Red Sox Man" intrigued many, and people needed to know who Cooper was talking about.

Pulling details from the story, her followers believe she was referring to former Boston Red Sox player, Mike Napoli. Napoli played as a first baseman and catcher on the Red Sox team from 2013 to 2015, and the information pointed out by the Daddy Gang in Cooper's story seemed to make him the number one contender among all other Red Sox players at the time.