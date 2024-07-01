What Giuliana Rancic's Fashion Police Co-Stars Have Said About Her

Giuliana Rancic has spent most of her career perfecting the art of throwing shade — fashion shade, that is. As a longtime anchor of E! News and co-host of the notorious "Fashion Police," Rancic, alongside legends like Joan Rivers, George Kotsiopoulos, and Kelly Osbourne, dished out their hot and not-so-hot takes on celebrity fashion. With their sharp tongues, they didn't hesitate to call out stars who stepped out on the red carpet with fashion flops. Rancic usually nailed her critiques, but every so often, she'd find herself on the receiving end of some well-deserved backlash — some of which came from her own co-hosts, no less.

One of the most infamous moments in Rancic's career revolves around her comments about Zendaya at the 2015 Oscars. She remarked that Zendaya's dreadlocks made her look like she smelled of "patchouli oil and weed," a comment that didn't sit well with the actor and her fans. "There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful," she wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, at the time. Rancic quickly issued an apology, claiming her remarks were never meant to offend. This controversy nearly destroyed Rancic's career, and a few months later, she announced her departure from E! News altogether.

Interestingly, it's not just Zendaya who had a bone to pick with Rancic. Even some of her "Fashion Police" co-hosts had their own gripes, especially Osbourne and, at one point, Rivers. Here's the scoop on why they had beef with her and what they had to say.