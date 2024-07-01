What Giuliana Rancic's Fashion Police Co-Stars Have Said About Her
Giuliana Rancic has spent most of her career perfecting the art of throwing shade — fashion shade, that is. As a longtime anchor of E! News and co-host of the notorious "Fashion Police," Rancic, alongside legends like Joan Rivers, George Kotsiopoulos, and Kelly Osbourne, dished out their hot and not-so-hot takes on celebrity fashion. With their sharp tongues, they didn't hesitate to call out stars who stepped out on the red carpet with fashion flops. Rancic usually nailed her critiques, but every so often, she'd find herself on the receiving end of some well-deserved backlash — some of which came from her own co-hosts, no less.
One of the most infamous moments in Rancic's career revolves around her comments about Zendaya at the 2015 Oscars. She remarked that Zendaya's dreadlocks made her look like she smelled of "patchouli oil and weed," a comment that didn't sit well with the actor and her fans. "There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful," she wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, at the time. Rancic quickly issued an apology, claiming her remarks were never meant to offend. This controversy nearly destroyed Rancic's career, and a few months later, she announced her departure from E! News altogether.
Interestingly, it's not just Zendaya who had a bone to pick with Rancic. Even some of her "Fashion Police" co-hosts had their own gripes, especially Osbourne and, at one point, Rivers. Here's the scoop on why they had beef with her and what they had to say.
Kelly Osbourne has a years-long beef with Giuliana
Out of all Giuliana Rancic's co-hosts on "Fashion Police," Kelly Osbourne had the most to say about her. Their feud started with the infamous Zendaya incident, when some fans mistakenly thought Osbourne made the controversial comment. Osbourne wasted no time setting the record straight on X, especially since she and Zendaya are pals. "I DID NOT MAKE THE WEED COMENT. I DO NOT CONDONE RACISM SO AS A RSULT [sic] OF THIS IM SEREIOULSY QUESTIONONIG STAYING ON THE SHOW!" she exclaimed.
Osbourne left the show shortly after, with E! News noting she would "pursue other opportunities," as noted by BBC. Nearly a decade later, it's clear she still holds a grudge. On an episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, she made it clear that Rancic is persona non grata in her world. "We don't need to give her any f**king anything," she said when Rancic's name was brought up, adding that she wouldn't know what was happening with her former colleague's life today "because as far as I'm concerned, she doesn't exist."
Apparently, the Zendaya incident was the final straw for Osbourne, as it made her come to the realization that she didn't want to stay on the show without Joan Rivers. "It's one of my biggest regrets in all of it, to be honest with you, was how Melissa [Rivers] got hurt in all of it because she had just lost her mom and then the show," she said.
Joan Rivers wasn't always a fan of her beauty choices
Joan Rivers didn't have as big of a beef with Giuliana Rancic as Kelly Osbourne did, but she sure knew how to give Rancic a taste of her own medicine — especially when it came to her hair. In 2014, when Rancic debuted her blonde look, Rivers didn't hold back, giving her the classic "Fashion Police" treatment. "I don't like it," she told E! News. "I think for her skin tone, I like her better dark. But it's up to her and Bill [Rancic]." However, she did give Rancic props for managing to surprise her husband with the transformation. "I think when you're married that long you gotta keep surprising him," she added. "He should never walk in and know who he's going to meet."
As for Rancic, she holds no ill feelings toward her late colleague. In fact, she's eternally grateful to Rivers for being a wonderful mentor and helping her break out in the industry. Recalling Rivers' final moments in her book "Going Off Script," Rancic shared, "When I sadly realized that [Joan wasn't going to wake up], I spent the next 15 minutes talking to her and thanking her for taking a chance on me, for all the invaluable advice, and for making me feel loved each week," as transcribed by AZ Central. She added, "Finally, I said one last goodbye through my tears, then walked out and hugged Melissa tightly."